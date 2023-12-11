This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

The New Business Procurement Senior Analyst manages tactical procurement of goods, materials and services in support of new business legal entities for both Gas & Low Carbon Energy and Future Mobility & Solutions. This role is part of the New Business Incubation Hub which is a team that will drive speed to market and customer centricity to get these businesses up and running.

The New Business Procurement Senior Analyst supports sourcing, supplier onboarding, contract management, order management and invoice processing activities. The role requires working within a defined process framework enabled by an e-business and an ERP system.

Key Accountabilities

Assist in pre-qualification assessment of new and management of existing vendors, suppliers and contractors. Discuss with the business/ suppliers and submit new vendor/ renewal requests. Ensure supplier is fully onboarded to bp requirements and systems.

Create and communicate the Request for Information/ Request for Quotation. Evaluate quotes and raise purchase orders for approval.

Timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.

Create and analyze Procure to Pay reports, ensure data accuracy and completion and compliance.

Engage BP stakeholders – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision. (included)

Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier.

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc. (partly included)

Investigate issues through detailed root cause analyses.

Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO.

Initiate vendor call-back to validate banking information.

Change Management: Support MoC by adopting and effectively delivering in line with process changes.

Manage invoice workflows efficiently to ensure pay on time statistics are maintained in line with company expectations.

Address parked and blocked invoices.

Prepare account reconciliations.

Ensure the above mentioned, in accordance with BP Group’s Health Safety Security & Environment (HSSE) leadership standards, the quality of goods and services procured is consistent with minimising any potential marine and HSSE risks.

Essential Skills & Experience

Minimum of 3-6 years of practical experience in procurement/P2P operations.

Global/ multi-national company work experience.

Able to work alone or as part of a team in a dynamic, constantly changing environment.

Fluent in English and able to communicate effectively; verbally, in writing and in presentation.

Proven ability to multitask and deliver against tight deadlines.

Excellent stakeholder management and influencing ability.

Innovation and change management competencies.

Customer- and service-oriented thinking.

Proven ability to seek out Continuous Improvement activities and lead and support change.

Strong working knowledge in MS Office and Teams.

May require to work shift hours during month-end and quarter-end close period.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.