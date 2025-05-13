New Business Senior Integration SME

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has passionate about discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, encouraging environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



New Business Integration Senior SME (Mat. cover)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Support the new business line set up with robust but simple processes and operating model for the Finance scope

Take part in complex divestment projects

Support the DD process during acquisition by conducting E2E process reviews and control reviews, understand key differences between acquired entity related processes vs bp group requirements and propose changes to stay in sync with control requirements

Think out of the box and be ready to create something new for the new businesses let it be process or operating model

Challenge status quo and always focus on the business need

Lead and participate in the solution testing (UAT) and training to business users upon implementation & integration

Define, document, and implement processes for integration to ensure compliance and standardization across collaborators

Share information cross-functionally to improve workflow processes

Establish and maintain key partner relationships to ensure that FBT teams are proactively providing value and expertise

Focus on key partner engagement with Senior Business Leaders to translate business priorities and strategy linking with FBT and bp 2030 direction to agreed future scope and potential projects for FBT

Effectively communicate project expectations to partners and FBT resources in a timely and clear fashion

What You will need to be successful:

Background in Finance, understanding of ARC processes and used technology (SAP)

Strong communicator, able to strike right balance between advocacy and inquiry

Relationship builder, able to quickly build trust based (rather than transactional based) relationships with multiple collaborators

Deep strategic and commercial experience able to promptly understand strategic context within which projects are operating

Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to customers

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation

Strong commercial competence and understanding of customer impacts

A minimum of 15 years total experience with 6 to 8 years of relevant Project/Program Mgmt. experience

Experience in managing multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete complex project scope

Proven track record managing multiple partners effectively

Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-focused environments

Strong digital literacy and advanced user of MS Office applications (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel etc.)

Proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



