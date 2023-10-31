Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



New Business Senior Manager

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Be responsible for initial business engagement, guiding businesses through the new entity integration approach and defining efficient End-to-End solutions encompassing systems, processes, designs, people, and controls

Capture business requirements and translating them into fit-for-purpose process designs, including aspects such as company structure, legal setup, finance templates, and process design.

Serve as the SPOC for new business integration, ensuring seamless translation of business requirements into fit-for-purpose solutions from design to execution and operational setup

Lead the governance of new business enablement across the various functions, covering governance structure, collaborator engagement, steering committee, communication, performance reporting etc.

Ensure accountability and predict project outcomes for each new business integration and enablement initiative

Drive project and program delivery, and ensure enduring change management is embedded and measured

Have oversight of broader Group initiatives (eg: ERP or other strategic programmes) to ensure dependencies are captured and critical path is accurately reflected

Conduct feasibility studies to define potential solutions, complete with high-level timelines and benefits analysis, and lead the selection of the most suitable solution

Support and lead the new business setup/enabling implementation project phases, including activities related to business readiness

Provide oversight of issues, risks, and benefit management throughout the new business integration and enablement projects

Identify potential challenges, assess risks, and ensure that benefits are increased

What You will need to be successful:

Over 8 years of extensive experience in leading process transformation initiatives, encompassing process analysis, design, and execution

Strong expertise in finance and source-to-pay processes, including a deep understanding of key roles, control mechanisms and Key Performance Indicators

Demonstrated ability to formulate comprehensive business requirements for intricate processes and business requirements

Excellent communication skills, including the capacity to convey sophisticated technical concepts to non-technical collaborators and to engage and encourage the team

Solid skills to influence others and empower cross-functional teams effectively, including virtual team management across geographies

Accomplished in system implementation and ERP based business transformation

A track record of effectively leading teams, particularly in the context of system and business transformation projects

Expertise in managing change within an organization, understanding the impact of transformation on employees, and implementing strategies to mitigate resistance.

A track record of effectively managing multiple collaborators across all levels (esp. business partners, Global Process Owners, 3rd party partners, GBS leaders)

Understanding of the financial implications of the transformation, including budget management and return on investment analysis

Customer-Centric Focus, with an emphasis on delivering outcomes that meet the needs of the customers or end-users

High digital literacy and proficiency in MS Office applications, including Microsoft Project, PowerPoint, and Excel

Ability to demonstrate a strong analytical and problem-solving mindset to address complex challenges that may arise during the transformation process

Proficiency in English language

Bachelor degree or equivalent experience in related area

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



