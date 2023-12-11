This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



The New Business Senior Team Lead supervises a team of professionals, and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of accounts payable(AP), accounts receivables(AR), cash & bank management, intercompany, master data management, general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Accountabilities

Manage a team which supports bp’s new businesses and new projects. A solid understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment is required, to execute activities effectively.

Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of accounts payables, accounts receivables, cash & bank management, master data management, intercompany, general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, statutory accounting, and direct tax services (i.e., journal postings, GL maintenance, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs. Maintain the process health of the organization.

Manage the financial reporting process, including financial close timeliness and escalation, preparation of financial statements for group consolidated financial statements, leading financial reporting projects.

Manage relationships with stakeholders internally and externally. Provide relevant advice and information as and when required.

Proactively identify, propose, and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team

​Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation's policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and direct work.

Provide feedback and coaching employees.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development and facilitate the development of technical competencies.

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

Essential Skills & Experience

Experience in managing teams

Relevant 7+ years finance and accounting experience

2- 3 years finance lead, team leader or audit manager experience

Relevant BP business experience and knowledge

Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines

Strong talent management skills

Innovation and change management competencies.

Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities.

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



