New Energy Project Lawyer

Job summary

The Projects, Operations & Procurement Legal team sits at the heart of delivering on bp’s net zero ambition and strategy to become an international energy company.

We support the planning and delivery of bp’s most complex, exciting and innovative projects around the world, both in hydrocarbons and renewables e.g. development of an LNG project in Mauritania and Senegal; offshore wind assets in the UK and US; and first of a kind projects, such as the Net Zero Teeside CCUS project.

In this role you will provide legal support on major projects, in particular offshore wind, hydrogen and other new energy projects in addition to hydrocarbons and other operations. As part of this support, you will work closely with senior bp teams and leadership, supporting the delivery of innovative, integrated and international energy deals.



Key Accountabilities:

drafting, negotiating, analyzing and interpreting various forms of complex projects and commercial transactions and related documents, including major EPC, construction, project and operational contracts, joint venture, financing and power purchase agreements

identifying and assessing legal issues and risks affecting the various businesses, recommending effective legal strategies for the management of such issues and risks

working with relevant specialists within bp legal and other bp functions to ensure appropriate mitigation of risk and management of legal issues impacting the business, including in relation to the ongoing management of bp’s relationships and interests in joint ventures

strategic instruction, use and management of external counsel

advising on compliance matters, working with relevant bp legal specialists, including on: Anti Bribery and Corruption, Anti Trust, International Trade Regulations, Sanctions, Data Privacy and IP

identifying and providing client training on commercial legal areas deemed necessary and appropriate



Job Requirements:

experience advising on major project delivery, EPC and related construction contracts and/or fast paced innovative commercial/financial transactions in private practice or in-house. Experience in hydrogen, CCUS, integrated gas to power and offshore wind projects is particularly favourable

strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to interact with and influence clients across the business and senior management

excellent technical legal, oral, written and communication skills

ability to manage a wide and varied workload, effectively prioritise with materiality focus, and react to changing business priorities

ability to deploy good judgment in pragmatically and effectively applying BP practices, processes and controls

well developed emotional intelligence, with sensitivity to cultural and people differences, receptive to and energised by a diverse organization, at all times seeking to maintain wellbeing within our organisation

ability to work both autonomously and as a team player in a global function

strong problem-solving skills, with the creativity to propose different options and build consensus

show integrity, courage and sound ethical judgment



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.





Diversity Statement:





At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.