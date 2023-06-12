Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Rapid scale-up of CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support.

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

Rapid scale-up of CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support.



Job Description:

The New Markets Senior Regulatory Affairs Manager - Hydrogen & CCS is responsible for identifying technical policies in new markets that enable roll out and value creation from CCS and Hydrogen and the technical policy gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified, you will work with governments, regulators, trade associations and other stakeholders to develop and recommend appropriate technical policy measures as well as advise on, and in some situations lead, technical advocacy activities for these measures.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and handle technical policies and advocacy elements in support of developing commercial CCS and hydrogen projects. Provide strategically meaningful and business focused carbon risk management through the identification, evaluation and development of technical policies that will enable scale-up and roll-out of CCUS and hydrogen.

Provide analysis of various technical policy, funding and regulatory frameworks on technical CCUS and hydrogen projects, assess for unintended consequences for existing businesses, and make recommendations for underpinning technical advocacy activities. Support CCUS and hydrogen team develop technical advocacy strategies for identified regions where policies are critical for CCUS and/or hydrogen deployment.

Lead internal CCUS and hydrogen technical policy relationships among all relevant stakeholders, including Innovation & Engineering, Regional Communications & External Engagement teams, S&SV, Legal, and the different segments/businesses to create a coherent, consistent company position. Engage and educate relevant bp representatives in technical and funding CCS and hydrogen to develop integrated messages that can influence government policy outcomes for the mutual benefit of society, bp and our customers.

Identify, develop, and run technical external stakeholder engagement and teamwork in support of the agreed CCS and hydrogen strategies. Identify, build and co-ordinate appropriate relationships to establish bp as a CCS and hydrogen leader and valued partner. Engage with legislative and regulatory bodies regarding the merits and consequences of proposed legislation and regulations. Recommend how legislation can be designed and deployed to deliver optimal energy transition outcomes.

Efficiently optimize bp engagements with industry regulators and opinion formers including technical national and regional policymakers and regulators and industry trade organizations. Ensure bp input is regionally appropriate and globally coherent in coordination with Regional C&EA teams. Help shape industry technical messaging and provide influential stakeholders with information to enable them to form well founded, fact- based viewpoints.

Run and coordinate activities across relevant local and global trade associations in coordination with Regional C&EA teams.

Essential Experience:

Extensive experience in relevant industries with demonstrable competencies in H2& CCS technical policy development and advocacy.

A sound understanding of global governmental and administrative systems.

Excellent networking capability and inter-personnel skills

Experience of coordinating activities across internal and external organizational boundaries

A tried ability to work on and lead multiple simultaneous projects and achieve successful outcomes.

Proactive and able to work to achieve agreed outcomes

A broad understanding of the science of climate change and the technologies that can be used to transition toward a low carbon economy.

Understanding of the scope of CUS and its applicability to power systems, energy intensive industries, heat and bioenergy.

Understanding of the potential sources and uses of hydrogen.

Good leadership skills, with good communication and collaboration ability.

Accomplished communication and influencing skills with both internal and external stakeholders.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.