New Markets Senior Regulatory Affairs Manager - Hydrogen & CCS

Job summary

The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the VP Hydrogen and H2&CCS Regulatory Affairs Senior Affairs within External Affairs Hydrogen and CCS Regulatory Affairs team.



Rapid scale-up of CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support.



The CCS H2&CCS Regulatory Affairs Senior Affairs is responsible for identifying technical policies in new markets that enable roll out and value creation from CCS and hydrogen and the technical policy gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified the CCS H2&CCS Regulatory Affairs Senior Affairs will work with governments, regulators, trade associations and other stakeholders to develop and recommend appropriate technical policy measures. The CCS H2&CCS Regulatory Affairs Senior Affairs will advise on and in some situations lead technical advocacy activities for these measures.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and manage technical policies and advocacy elements in support of developing commercial CCS and hydrogen projects. Provide strategically important and business focused carbon risk management through the identification, evaluation and development of technical policies that will enable scale-up and roll-out of CCUS and hydrogen.

Provide analysis of various technical policy, funding and regulatory frameworks on technical CCUS and hydrogen projects, assess for unintended consequences for existing businesses, and make recommendations for underpinning technical advocacy activities. Support CCUS and hydrogen team develop technical advocacy strategies for identified regions where policies are critical for CCUS and/or hydrogen deployment.

Manage internal CCUS and hydrogen technical policy relationships among all relevant stakeholders, including Innovation & Engineering, Regional Communications & External Engagement teams, S&SV, Legal, and the different segments/businesses to create a coherent, consistent company position. Engage and educate relevant bp representatives in technical and funding CCS and hydrogen to develop integrated messages that can influence government policy outcomes for the mutual benefit of society, bp and our customers.

Identify, develop, and manage technical external stakeholder engagement and collaboration in support of the agreed CCS and hydrogen strategies. Identify, build and co-ordinate appropriate relationships to establish bp as a CCS and hydrogen leader and valued partner. Engage with legislative and regulatory bodies regarding the merits and consequences of proposed legislation and regulations. Recommend how legislation can be designed and deployed to deliver optimal energy transition outcomes.

Efficiently optimize bp engagements with industry regulators and opinion formers including technical national and regional policymakers and regulators and industry trade organizations. Ensure bp input is regionally appropriate and globally coherent in coordination with Regional C&EA teams. Help shape industry technical messaging and provide influential stakeholders with information to enable them to form well founded, fact- based viewpoints.

Manage and coordinate activities across relevant local and global trade associations in coordination with Regional C&EA teams.