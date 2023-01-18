New Markets Senior Regulatory Affairs Manager - Hydrogen & CCS

The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the VP Hydrogen and H2&CCS Regulatory Affairs Senior Affairs within External Affairs Hydrogen and CCS Regulatory Affairs team.
Rapid scale-up of CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support.
The CCS H2&CCS Regulatory Affairs Senior Affairs is responsible for identifying technical policies in new markets that enable roll out and value creation from CCS and hydrogen and the technical policy gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified the CCS H2&CCS Regulatory Affairs Senior Affairs will work with governments, regulators, trade associations and other stakeholders to develop and recommend appropriate technical policy measures. The CCS H2&CCS Regulatory Affairs Senior Affairs will advise on and in some situations lead technical advocacy activities for these measures.