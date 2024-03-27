New Retail Business Development Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

This role is responsible for exploring new initiatives under the New Retail’s strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term financial impact.

Key Accountabilities:

Understand the development and innovation of new retail market trend, identify and initiate the opportunities to create new opportunity for growth

Conduct business analysis per request, develop business case with identified source of values

Engage and communicate with the potential partners, participate and support the deal negotiation, able to manage the complexity and uncertainty, and recommend solution and options

Organize internal resource to discuss and identify the source of value, develop the commercial term sheet for internal review and negotiation with potential partner

Be able to play multiple role of “ hunter and farmer” to ensure biz continuity after prospecting new customers

Requirements:

Education

Minimum bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, an MBA or higher degree would be value added.

Experience

8+ years of relevant business experience in a matrix organization with track record of delivery of business development, preferably in B2B or B2B2C.

Experience of key account management

Hands-on skills in account planning and task based management

Strong communication and influence skills, able to work with different style people

Ability to prioritize the works, identify the critical path among complexity

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.