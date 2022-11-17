New Site Opening Coordinator

Key Accountabilities

Franchise Sites Preliminary Credit & Final Credit – review incoming documents from new customers for accuracy and completeness, requesting additional information as necessary to complete the file. Submit to credit for review. Handle any additional requests from that department to secure Preliminary Credit Approval.

Entity Review and Offering Request – Review incoming documents from the customer for accuracy and completeness, requesting additional information as necessary to complete the file. Submit to franchise ops support for review. Handle any additional requests from that department to secure Entity Review Approval.

Work with Sales Operations to set up the customer banking information, work with the customer to complete the Successor In Interest Form, prepare and send to the customer the MOGA, send to title company for recording, and verify it is recorded.

Prepare Conditional Commitment Letter and all Area Bonus Payment documents and send to the customer to review, sign, and notarize as appropriate.

Order the Preliminary Title Report and Appraisal as appropriate, send to appropriate team members.

Submit request to outside counsel to begin working on the DOFO loan for subject project.

Support the Business Development Lead and MSCO Operations.

Accountable for updating the project tracker, the working capital tracker, and saving backup versions of each.

Owns the project status updates end to end.

Work closely with member of operations, finance, business support, credit, legal, etc to help secure timely approvals and receive necessary feedback

Track and maintain POs and budgets for vendors that support out space, trouble shoot issues and research requests

Work with legal on the subordination requests that require LT signatures, notarizations, etc

Assist in the creation of Decision Support Packages in advance of Project Review

Accountabilities may fluctuate based on business need at BPs discretion. MSCO Sites Coordinates the application and completion of MSCO Site Business Licenses. Develops a process for tracking and renewal of licenses

Coordination of vendor and utility accounts in preparation for MSCO site launches

Activity Coordination and Project Management for implementation of new MSCO Clusters and Sites. Owns the task/activity tracker, timeline, and communications with key functional partners. Under guidance from MSCO Performance Analyst, this role assists and identifies opportunities to improve processes and execution problems to support wider MSCO roll out.

Leads weekly MSCO Implementation team meetings to track status and actions.

Continuous improvement and process improvement for all activities and tasks related to site opening.