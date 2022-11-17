Site traffic information and cookies

New Site Opening Coordinator

  • Location United States - California - Los Angeles, United States - California - Sacramento, United States - Oregon - Portland, United States - Washington - Seattle, United States - Washington - Tacoma
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142357BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The New Site Opening Coordinator is responsible for the coordination of business development activities for all MSCO (Multi-Site Contractor Operated), DOFO (Franchise) and DODO projects to include GNTIs, DCAs, and renewals by ensuring all customer applications are received & reviewed timely for completeness and accuracy. The incumbent will work with the customers and operators to make sure customer data is accurate, submit to the necessary support teams, and follow the file thru the end-to-end process. This individual is responsible for maintaining and leading the review of the site opening checklist to ensure sites are opened in a timely manner. The opening of sites differs by channel of trade, this role is the single point of accountability (SPA) to liaison with business development, marketing, operations, and all support groups to insure efficient and effective process flows. In addition to owning the licensing process for MSCO’s, this individual is responsible for uploading all business development documents to the proper online storage space, updating the project tracker, updating the working capital tracker, ordering preliminary title reports and appraisals, and managing POs for the vendors that support this space.

Key AccountabilitiesFranchise Sites
  • Preliminary Credit & Final Credit – review incoming documents from new customers for accuracy and completeness, requesting additional information as necessary to complete the file. Submit to credit for review. Handle any additional requests from that department to secure Preliminary Credit Approval.
  • Entity Review and Offering Request – Review incoming documents from the customer for accuracy and completeness, requesting additional information as necessary to complete the file. Submit to franchise ops support for review. Handle any additional requests from that department to secure Entity Review Approval.
  • Work with Sales Operations to set up the customer banking information, work with the customer to complete the Successor In Interest Form, prepare and send to the customer the MOGA, send to title company for recording, and verify it is recorded.
  • Prepare Conditional Commitment Letter and all Area Bonus Payment documents and send to the customer to review, sign, and notarize as appropriate.
  • Order the Preliminary Title Report and Appraisal as appropriate, send to appropriate team members.
  • Submit request to outside counsel to begin working on the DOFO loan for subject project.
  • Support the Business Development Lead and MSCO Operations.
  • Accountable for updating the project tracker, the working capital tracker, and saving backup versions of each.
  • Owns the project status updates end to end.
  • Work closely with member of operations, finance, business support, credit, legal, etc to help secure timely approvals and receive necessary feedback
  • Track and maintain POs and budgets for vendors that support out space, trouble shoot issues and research requests
  • Work with legal on the subordination requests that require LT signatures, notarizations, etc
  • Assist in the creation of Decision Support Packages in advance of Project Review
  • Accountabilities may fluctuate based on business need at BPs discretion.
MSCO Sites
  • Coordinates the application and completion of MSCO Site Business Licenses. Develops a process for tracking and renewal of licenses
  • Coordination of vendor and utility accounts in preparation for MSCO site launches
  • Activity Coordination and Project Management for implementation of new MSCO Clusters and Sites. Owns the task/activity tracker, timeline, and communications with key functional partners. Under guidance from MSCO Performance Analyst, this role assists and identifies opportunities to improve processes and execution problems to support wider MSCO roll out.
  • Leads weekly MSCO Implementation team meetings to track status and actions.
  • Continuous improvement and process improvement for all activities and tasks related to site opening.
Summary Decision Rights
Job Holder Requirements
(Minimum education, experience & capabilities)		Education
  • Bachelor’s degree preferred or relevant work experience
Experience
  • Minimum 5 years of relevant business experience required
  • Experience working projects end to end interfacing directly with the customer
  • Experience in banking, real estate, mortgage, or legal preferred
Skills & Competencies
  • Must be able to stay organized to handle multiple projects in various stages
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Detail orientated and quick learner
  • Ability to effectively work with multiple functional groups both internally and externally
  • Ability to work independently to deliver against targets
  • Important to excel at multi-tasking, tracking, and timely follow up
  • Building internal and external business relationships
  • Lead with insights
  • Work to review process for improvement and increased efficiency

