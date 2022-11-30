New Zealand Supply Coordinator

Job summary

.

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. There’s never been a more interesting or exciting time to enter the energy industry, our customers are the heart of everything we do, and this role will to play a key role in meeting their requirements.



The Supply Coordinator is accountable for compliant, reliable, and optimized supply of fuels in New Zealand. Accountable for financial delivery, they define the joint import strategy by working across the interface between international and local markets. The role also has responsibility for maximizing integrated value across channels of trade and for delivering projects in support of the business strategy. The role is part of the Supply business, which is a part of the wider Midstream AsPac organization, with team members across Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.



Key Responsibilities

Define the forward plan for supply and offtake for locations in New Zealand in a feasible and compliant manner.

Have a strong understanding of the forward market view, supply options in the region, demand forecast, contracts, and infrastructure capabilities. Use this understanding to articulate a supply strategy, ensuring supply security for our customers.

Accountable for financial delivery and working capital management. Ensure the supply plan is within working capital and exposure boundaries.

Work in partnership with colleagues in Trading and the Supply team to optimize the medium-term supply program.

Anticipate changes in supply, demand or infrastructure availability and coordinate with relevant teams to adapt the supply strategy accordingly. Be quick to respond to unplanned supply disruption.

Maintain strong internal relationships with stakeholders in Trading & Shipping, Customers & Products and Mobility & Convenience. Always considers integrated margin across different channels of trade.

Drive delivery of commercial projects which are focused on our physical supply chain and fuels supply business.

Build commercial capability within the Supply team.

Strong understanding of fuels supply chains including trading, shipping, and terminal operations.

Good knowledge of New Zealand fuel supply infrastructure and bp’s position within this market.

Understanding of the end-to-end value of the supply chain.

Understanding of product quality considerations and risk management.

Demonstrated accountability for financial performance, ideally with proven decision-making experience.

Experience in operational businesses. Strong understanding of supply chain operations and optimization is desirable.

Strong commercial acumen and drive.

Strong team player who can maintain effective relationships across a broad spectrum of teams

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively, generate ideas and take decisions when under time pressure.

Performance bias with ability to overcome obstacles to deliver outstanding results.

Demonstrated leadership in an informal context.