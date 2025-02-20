Nhân viên vận hành kho (Warehouse Operator)

Entity:Customers & Products
Nhân viên vận hành kho (Warehouse Operator) có trách nhiệm hỗ trợ cho trợ lý kho thành phẩm các hoạt động hàng ngày như: cập nhật JDE, lưu trữ dữ liệu phân tích các hoạt động kho, kiểm kê định kỳ, giám sát hàng đổi trả và các hoạt động có liên quan đến an toàn vận hành kho.
Mô tả công việc:
Yêu cầu ứng viên:
