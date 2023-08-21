Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Non Destructive Testing Technical Specialist is responsible for execution and technical review of non-destructive testing of pressure vessels, piping, heaters, boilers, and tanks at the Cherry Point Refinery in accordance with BP Recommended Practices and Standards, National Codes and Standards, and State Jurisdiction requirements.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Specify technical requirements for non-destructive testing techniques and technologies for specific applications.

Review completed third party non-destructive testing results and interpret results for bp personnel.

Execute limited advanced non-destructive testing for training purposes, technology development, or in support of turnaround and maintenance events.

Assist with the development and maintenance of bp Cherry Point Refinery non-destructive testing procedures and program in compliance with American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT).

Maintain accurate non-destructive testing data and records in Meridium APM.

Apply Risk Based Inspection (RBI) principals to non-destructive testing scope including inspection intervals, grading and risk forecasting.



Education:

High School diploma, or equivalent, is required.

ASNT Level 2 certification in Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5 years of oil and gas industry in-service equipment testing experience.

Able to work with others in a team environment.

Strong organizational and communication skills.

Ability to work at heights and in confined spaces.

TWIC card is required or be eligible to request it.



Desirable Criteria:

ASNT Level 3 certification in Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing.

Additional Information:

Able to lift and/ or move and carry up to 25 pounds (lbs.).

Able to climb ladders to elevations greater than 25 feet (ft.) above grade.



How much do we pay (Base)? $72,000 - $105,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.