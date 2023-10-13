Non-metallic Materials Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for providing Materials & Welding expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Roles and Responsibilities

Providing subject matter expertise in the fields of non-metallic materials to Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Refinery and Low Carbon businesses, including interfacing with related engineering, project, and operations disciplines, e.g., quality, process, and process safety, mechanical, electrical, pipelines, etc.

Provide technical expertise to produce I&E Non-metallic engineering deliverables, which may include: Identifying credible materials related threats and damage mechanisms and resolving these using appropriate strategies. Material selection, materials manufacture and fabrication qualification and failure analysis Assuring quality and compliance against key performance indicators and escalating issues of engineering integrity as appropriate.

Ensure best practice in non-metallic materials selection is captured through digital applications, Engineering Technical Practices, and industry standards.

Working with the contractor, lead the development of project design philosophies that impact non-metallic materials management. Provide input to the scope definition, materials selection documents, materials selection diagrams, acceptance of materials manufacture and fabrication practices/procedures.

Provide required support to project concept development studies to identify materials and fabrication risks and selection implications.

Provide technical input to technology development initiatives.

Ensuring safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life.

Identifying, quantifying, and communicating risks to relevant stakeholders to ensure they are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business.

Representation of bp in relevant industry working groups and committees.

Actively contributing to the materials, corrosion, and inspection engineering community of practice to share knowledge and learnings.

Adhering to bp’s code of conduct, ethics and compliance rules, and values & behaviors.

Essential experience

Degree in polymer science polymer science or materials science with emphasis in polymers, or similar. Some knowledge of ceramics is also desirable.

Significant, proven experience in non-metallic material Engineering activity through design, installation, and operation.

Non-metallic subject matter expertise, including:

Expertise in developing Material Selection Reports including Materials Selection Diagrams.

A deep technical understanding of industry codes and standards as applied to refinery and exploration & production equipment materials.

Strong track record with materials selection, , and application of industry codes and standards. NDE bases is desirable.

Experience of materials related laboratory testing and their use supporting both projects and refinery operations.

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and succinct manner.

Ability to use strong technical skills to think strategically and provide powerful insights.

Desirable experience

Non-metallic material expertise in hydrogen storage/transportation applications

Non-Metallic Material experience in renewable energy

Knowledge of non-metallic materials selection, including elastomers, thermoplastic and composites

Awareness of basic and advanced inspection techniques

Appropriate professional accreditation (e.g., Chartered Engineer, P.E. status, or chartered status in closely aligned discipline).



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection robotics, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials of construction, Materials threat assessment and barrier selection {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.