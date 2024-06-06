Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as a

Nordics COW Lead

Job purpose

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. The purpose of this role is to act as Control of Work (CoW) authority and ensure effective implementation of Group Defined practice GEN 03 across the region The role is an integrated part of the Operations and HSSE team North Europe.

Business travel: 50%

In this role You will:

Receive delegated authorities from the global CoW authority. Report any CoW incidents to global CoW authority and country Operations Manager.

Ensure the necessary training for all CoW partners in the region, including refresher training, is carried out. Apply national regulations in CoW and include these in trainings.

Periodically assure the skills and competencies of all country CoW technical authorities (TAs).

Ensure Issuing Authorities (IAs) at appropriate levels are certified after they have met training and competency assessment criteria as set out in this process.

Maintain a region-specific register of IA’s and their relevant authority levels. The register shall be regularly tracked and kept up to date.

Carry out self-verification and assurance on Air bp CoW process within the region in accordance with section 8 of this document.

Where a regional CoW TA is not appointed, the country CoW TA shall carry out the duties delegated by the region CoW TA.

Ensure all issuing authorities (IAs) for their responsible countries are certified at appropriate levels after they have met training and competency assessment criteria as set out in GEN 03 (where authorised).

Apply national regulations in CoW and include these in training (or as delegated by the region CoW technical authority).

Share lessons learned with site/project managers, region CoW TAs and global CoW authority.

Support the Regional Project Manager and act as project engineer in various projects.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or equivalent.

5+ years of experience in at least 2 of these fields: Operations/Maintenance/Projects/HSSE.

Oil and gas industry experience.

Experience or knowledge of the Aviation Industry is an advantage.

Hands-on experience in project management or construction management (preferably on site)

Excellent contractor management skills: handling work permits, issues, etc.

Networking across boundaries and across businesses.

Skills & Competencies

Projects and maintenance management.

Process safety.

Risk assessment and management (job & task risk assessment).

Understand safety requirements.

HSSE.

Fluent English and at least one Scandinavian language is required.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



