Nordics General Aviation/Military Account Manager

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

As the world and bp’s ambition is changing, how would you like to join a forward-thinking team and play a vital role in establishing the strategic roadmaps that will deliver ground-breaking business solutions across bp? Join us now and advance your career as a



Northern Europe General Aviation/Military Account Manager



Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer-centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, top-class line management of Account Executives and Managers, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. It’s their job to ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Supply, IST, FVC, etc.) at all times, therefore, enabling a sustainable situation where everyone is happy for growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships with our customers.

In this role the job holder will have the following responsibilities:

Develop deep customer connectivity and understanding across the customer's organisation

Implement the global and market sector strategy

Develop customer plans for customers (strong helicopter focus), gaining alignment with Commercial and PU teams

Directly manage accounts within the region

Accountable for delivery of agreed sales targets

To make this possible, you should have:

Bachelor's degree and/or equivalent experience with a successful track record in Sales and Marketing

Sales and Marketing experience is meaningful, especially in Account Management, delivering financial success

Proven track record of commercial acuity, negotiating and direct sales skills

Commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments (bp aviation) across a range of markets/functions and cultures is a plus

Proficiency in English and Scandinavian language(s)

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels of the organisation (internal & external)

Ability to train and coach others

Experience in supervising teams and helping them to achieve the best result