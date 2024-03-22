Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as a

Nordics General Aviation/Military Account Manager

This is an office-based role that can be filled from all Nordic countries.

Please apply with an English CV!

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, top-class line management of Account Executives and Managers, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. It’s their job to ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Midstream, T&S, Regions, etc.) at all times therefore enabling sustainable win-win growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships for aviation's strategic and key customers.

Develop deep customer connectivity and understanding across the customer's organisation.

Implement the global and market sector strategy (focus on regional accounts, including key accounts, in the OEM, Private Aviation, Helicopter & Emergency Services as well as FBOs)

Ensure appropriate team engagement within the regional teams

Develop customer plans for customers, gaining alignment with Commercial and Operations teams

Directly run accounts within region

Bachelor degree and / or equivalent experience (5-10 years) with a successful track record in Sales and Marketing, especially Account Management, delivering financial success

Consistent record of commercial acumen, negotiating and direct sales skills

Commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments (bp aviation) across a range of markets / functions and cultures

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels of the organisation (internal & external)

Aviation or similar industry experience is a plus (transportation or energy)

Competitor, industry and customer focus

Customer Experience Excellence

Customer value proposition development and engagement (Sales)

Offer and product knowledge

Fluent English and at least one Scandinavian language (Swedish, Norwegian, or Danish)

bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment.

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, various special benefits).

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.