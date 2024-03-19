Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

North Africa Sales Manager (Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Israel, Palestine, Libya)

In this role You will:

Implement country indirect business strategy within North Africa Countries by translating it into clear business plans.

Deliver financial performance targets for North Africa Countries including Volume, GM, Overdue and TCCs.

Influence, mentor and empower sales teams of distributor partners targeting standardised execution of customer offers and programs.

Input and influence people resources allocations of the distributors to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the Country.

Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the annual business plan with the Distributor / Channel partner, providing permanent support in all areas of its contents, and in particular regarding: sales performance including forecasting and reporting – with timely interventions; sales capability (skills and knowledge); customer offer deployment, coverage and satisfaction; financial Return on Investment and cash flow performance; brand representation and compliance; HSSE and Ethical compliance

Collect results from the execution of the offers by distributor teams within the Countries, analyse against the planning, and run (min) quarterly reviews in order to undertake corrective actions if vital.

Monitor distributors’ performances, actively intervene if there is a need to add an additional distributor or change the current ones.

Share field findings and experience at team level, extracting comparable information.

Develop and implement a detailed approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Ensure delivery of our promises by seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardisation of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards (e.g. Picasso).

What You will need to be successful:

Educational background: Minimum Graduate, MBA preferred

Proven experience in sales roles, distributor & B2B sales experience is an asset

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience representing the company externally and dealing expertly with large distributors or key customers.

Experience of managing negotiations at senior level

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and multifaceted business situations

Ability to travel more than 50% of working time

Proficiency in English

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!