About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

The North America Commercial Aviation Account Manager is accountable for the support and execution of the Commercial Aviation sales channel strategy throughout AirBP’s Global supply points, including execution of our carbon neutral agenda through Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Offset programs.

Support and implement the Commercial Aviation sales strategy within North America and the rest of the world by identifying key customers who bp can grow with sustainably and profitably.

Manage relationships with North American-based Commercial Aviation customers under this role’s remit.

Develop detailed plans and manage sales processes with the focus on acquisition of new customers and growing with existing customers to supply their jet fuel needs around the globe.

Foster relationships internally and externally to influence change and growth.

Develop customer value proposition and engagement.

Stay current on developments in the carbon neutral space and find opportunities for bp to develop carbon solutions for the commercial aviation industry.

Partner with customers who have carbon neutral agendas and collaborate internally to develop a package of solutions bp can offer in the area of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Offset Programs.

Provide input into the annual financial planning process and support the explanation of deviations from plan each month.

Work with the internal bp team to seek delegation of authority to enter into contractual relationships with customers and ensure adherence to contractual requirements and obligations.

Collaborate internally to use our digital tools to support overall business management and find opportunities for streamlining processes.

Communicate internally contractual terms for all agreements to allow for the proper accounting and invoicing of all sales. Work with GBS to resolve all customer disputes or discrepancies.

Own the financial performance of accounts (Volume, Margin, Debtors) and resolve disputes timely.

Embrace and apply the AirBP mentality which is developing a customer-centric business where everyone is committed to the profitable growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Support the people agenda in developing an empowered, energized and diverse workforce with capabilities to meet current and future business needs. Nurture a positive interpersonal culture, embedding BP’s value and behaviors, HSSE / Wellness, Leadership Expectations, Code of Conduct and Speak Up Culture.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant fields including engineering, business or finance.

Minimum 5 years of work experience in sales, business development, customer relationship development and/or commercial related positions.

Knowledge and desirable experience in the aviation industry and its carbon neutral agenda is highly desired.

Proven experience working across teams to achieve business goals.

Prior experience developing, implementing, and performing customer strategies and plans is highly desired.

Experience managing prospects and sales pipeline development is highly desired.

Knowledge of portfolio (airports) and pricing management is highly desired.

Proficiency in English is vital.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



