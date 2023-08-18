Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The North America Operations Manager at bp is accountable for daily operations and operations financial performance for the terminal and pipeline operations in North America covering fuel import, storage, and export and activities to deliver safe, compliant, reliable and competitive operations. The successful candidate will lead teams across the United States with particular focus on safety leadership in line with Operating Management System (OMS), regulatory requirements and bp standards. Location: bp Chicago or Merrillville office Working Schedule: Hybrid

Production & Operations



Operations Group



The North America Operations Manager at bp is accountable for daily operations and operations financial performance for the terminal and pipeline operations in North America covering fuel import, storage, and export and activities to deliver safe, compliant, reliable and competitive operations.The successful candidate will lead teams across the United States with particular focus on safety leadership in line with Operating Management System (OMS), regulatory requirements and bp standards.Location: bp Chicago or Merrillville officeWorking Schedule: Hybrid



The North America Operations Manager is responsible for:

Growing the capabilities and competencies of the bp employees and skills of the contractor workforce.

Proactively managing regulatory and bp compliance across the terminal assets.

Managing interfaces with Technical, Solutions and Customers & Products and Midstream and local operating entity.

Supporting and developing a long-term strategy for the business including capital spend profile.

Timely delivery of approved plan – HSE-C, IM, CM, CG, RC.

Gatekeeper for growth and strategic projects.

Bachelor’s Degree required, BS Engineering preferred

Experience leading large teams (20+)

15 years of industry experience in oil and gas

10 years of Operations and/or Safety expertise

Experience in pipeline operations.

Experience in Human Performance

Strong knowledge of bp Operating Management System (OMS) High level of personal impact at bp and in the industry

MBA preferred

Responsible for leading large geographically distributed teams to deliver safe, compliant, competitive and reliable operations across the United States.

Lead and support in the development and implementation of Pipelines & Terminals strategy

Ensure operations are in compliance with all local, state, and US regulatory requirements and minimum standards for bp OMS, whichever is greater.

Accountable for efficient execution of programs, activities, effective spend and forecasting and management of operational risk.

Manage interfaces across multiple support team. i.e. HSE-Carbon Solution, Customer & Products Innovation & Engineering, refineries-CHP & WHT.

Interface closely with S&OR to ensure alignment and support of S&OR’s activities in assurance, requirement setting, risk management including the annual risk process and emerging risk situations, MIA and HiPo reporting, and general support of line as needed.

Drive Continuous Improvement in our process and culture.

Manage and lead approximately 230 employees, including salaried, hourly (represented and non-represented) across our pipelines, assets, and control centers.

Build capabilities for Pipelines & Terminal operations organization – succession planning

Accountable for delivering Operations Excellence in safety and performance (embeds Production & Operations best practices in operations) .

. Maintain competency and ability at each location to respond to a major incident and owns emergency response planning.

Own and lead the Operations Council.

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.