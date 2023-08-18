The North America Operations Manager at bp is accountable for daily operations and operations financial performance for the terminal and pipeline operations in North America covering fuel import, storage, and export and activities to deliver safe, compliant, reliable and competitive operations. The successful candidate will lead teams across the United States with particular focus on safety leadership in line with Operating Management System (OMS), regulatory requirements and bp standards. Location: bp Chicago or Merrillville office Working Schedule: Hybrid
The North America Operations Manager at bp is accountable for daily operations and operations financial performance for the terminal and pipeline operations in North America covering fuel import, storage, and export and activities to deliver safe, compliant, reliable and competitive operations.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
