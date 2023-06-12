North American Biogas Commercial Commodity Manager

bp maintains a large North American portfolio of biogas equity production and commercial offtake and downstream arrangements and continues to expand its presence globally, distributing the physical biogas/biomethane and marketing the associated environmental credits. This role offers a chance to join a growing team and business with a mandate to expand bp’s biogas activities in North America as part of a global business. The Biogas and Archaea teams are market leaders in the biomethane-to-transport market. This is a key role reporting into the Senior Global Biogas Commercial Commodity Manager. The role is responsible for supporting the commercial delivery of Archaea and T&S Biogas activity in line with strategy, portfolio-level resource planning and optimization, high quality performance reporting and commercial project management. A major benefit of this role is the exciting opportunity to play a vital part in delivering bp’s Bioenergy Transition Growth Engine.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
