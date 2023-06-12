North American Biogas Commercial Commodity Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bp maintains a large North American portfolio of biogas equity production and commercial offtake and downstream arrangements and continues to expand its presence globally, distributing the physical biogas/biomethane and marketing the associated environmental credits. This role offers a chance to join a growing team and business with a mandate to expand bp’s biogas activities in North America as part of a global business. The Biogas and Archaea teams are market leaders in the biomethane-to-transport market. This is a key role reporting into the Senior Global Biogas Commercial Commodity Manager. The role is responsible for supporting the commercial delivery of Archaea and T&S Biogas activity in line with strategy, portfolio-level resource planning and optimization, high quality performance reporting and commercial project management. A major benefit of this role is the exciting opportunity to play a vital part in delivering bp’s Bioenergy Transition Growth Engine.

About the role

Key accountabilities

Lead the critical commercial interface between Archaea and T&S Biogas ensuring a coordinated and value accretive portfolio approach.

Coordinate the relationship with Investor Relations with specific near-term focus on 2023 Capital Markets Day submission for Global Biogas.

Support portfolio-level resource planning and optimization (e.g., headcount, FCCs, capex, debt, position limits, working capital, etc.).

Support periodic financial planning exercises (GFO, Plan, 5yr shape) and assist with performance reporting, cost management and overall financial transparency.

Manage and maintain project pipeline of Archaea Gas Rights Agreements (GRAs) in Salesforce.

Support mapping of Archaea upstream customer and JV relationships in CRM, as required.

Help develop, monitor and support the overall North American biogas strategy.

Support Archaea commercial teams, T&S originators, commercial operations and project management with the implementation of commercial opportunities into the biogas portfolio from inception through operation, guiding relevant resources throughout the process, and ensuring successful commercial delivery.

Provide input into Archaea and T&S Biogas commercial deal structures and terms to improve benefits for bp.

Support Archaea system fit/gap analysis and implementation of new systems, including into T&S systems.

Represent bp at internal and external functions.

Provide support to the commercial and enabler teams during the deal review process to facilitate selection of the best growth opportunities for bp.

Maintain working relationships with commercial and enabler teams from across bp to proactively handle and mitigate risks and issues and ensure successful delivery of the commercial agenda.

Support biogas commercial projects in support of strategy, as assigned.

About you

Essential Criteria

Strong communicator, able to clearly and concisely articulate complex subjects both written and verbally

Possesses knowledge and experience in natural gas, biogas and/or environmental credits markets

Able to influence and collaborate with wide range of collaborators and partners

Possesses problem solving skills/logical thinking and decision-making abilities

Able to handle multiple priorities and strict deadlines

Attentive to detail, diligent and demonstrates bp’s Who We Are values and behaviors

Strong commercial awareness and transactional understanding

Education

Bachelor’s degree in related field preferred

Desirable Experience

Minimum 5 years of experience working within a commodity trading environment

Able to work with multiple regions

Familiar with bp Group and T&S policies

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



