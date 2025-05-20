North American Biogas Origination Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

bp maintains a large North American portfolio of biogas equity production and commercial offtake and downstream arrangements and continues to expand its presence in Europe, distributing the physical biogas/biomethane and marketing the associated environmental credits.

This role offers a chance to join a growing team with a mandate to expand bp’s biogas activities across North America as part of a global business. The Biogas Origination team is a market leader in the biomethane-to-transport market in North America and have been increasingly active in Europe in recent years.

This is a key role reporting into the North American Biogas Origination Manager. Responsible for supporting the delivery of biogas origination activities and performance, coordinating with customers, and enabling business expansion.

This role offers an exciting opportunity to play a vital part in delivering bp’s Biogas ambition!

Key accountabilities

Implement and manage a comprehensive origination support model to support our North American biogas origination activity - from prospecting to post-contract customer service.

Support the Originators to create a pipeline of opportunities at different stages of development and maintain forward deal pipeline in Salesforce Customer Relationships Manager (CRM).

Provide excellent support for our customers and take lead to resolve customer service issues.

Perform and deliver market and customer research and insights to support delivery of the biogas origination activity.

Responsible for organizing and managing events like customer meetings and conferences bringing professionalism to bp’s representation at these functions.

Help support implementation of the biogas strategy, including projects.

Provide input into originated deal structures and terms to improve benefits for bp.

Provide support to the origination team during the Assurance & Approval process and support relevant launch activities.

Support originators with the integration of commercial opportunities into the biogas portfolio ensuring successful commercial delivery.

Maintain working relationships with commercial and functional teams .

Support periodic financial planning exercises (GFO, Plan, 5yr shape) working closely with Commercial Management and across the Biogas teams.

Coordinate support activities with a team of early career employees

Additional opportunities and projects, as assigned

Qualifications

Commercial knowledge in commodity transactions

Strong communicator, able to clearly and concisely articulate complex subjects both written and verbally

Ability to influence and collaborate with wide range of stakeholders and partners

Strong capability with Word, Excel, and Power Point (Intermediate level)

Problem solving skills/logical thinking and decision-making abilities

Ability to work under pressure, and demonstrates quick commercial thinking

Ability to handle multiple priorities and strict deadlines

Attention to detail

Ability to work with teams across multiple regions

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Must be authorized to work in the US

Preferred Qualifications

Strong bias for action

Ability to build and maintain relationships

Managing time and pressure in a dynamic environment

Ability to make a quick decision, sometimes without all the facts

Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

Ability to proactively manage day to day issues

Ability to foresee potential problems and engaging others as necessary in resolution

About bp

How much do we pay (Base)? ($100,000 - $150,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.