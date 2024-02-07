North Sea Performance Advisor

Entity:Finance
The Performance Management organization is an agile, integrated, and cross-discipline organisation that reports into the Finance entity. The organisation is focused on simplifying the way we work, streamlining and automating processes and management reporting, and deriving insights for improved business performance. Our vision is to be the Production & Operations partner for trusted, actionable insights, merging data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision-making.
Deliver quality production reports, analysis and insights in support of the Area and Business Leadership teams including production forecasts, actuals reporting, deferral reporting and weekly production judgements
Advise on regional and area-level performance (reserves replacement ratio, reserves to production, reserve bookings, new well delivery and wellwork delivery performance, base decline)
Coordination and support of Quarterly Plan Freeze (QPF) technical production forecasting & QPF reserve movement submission
Support the areas to ensure production performance remains within regulatory consent
Prepare materials and participate in relevant strategy development and performance review meetings with senior business leaders to provide insights and propose recommendations on performance improvement opportunities
Support and collaborate with the North Sea Performance Senior Manager, Enabler Performance teams to assure high-quality, streamlined delivery of performance data
Promote the use of new and/or standardised systems and tools to take advantage of available technology to drive efficiency and generate value.
Degree level education in Engineering / Geoscience and proven experience in subsurface.
Excellent analytic, numerical skills and attention to detail
Strong data analysis and interrogation skills, including advanced-level use of PowerBI, Excel, and data analytics
Ability to interpret and analyse data and draw out insights by being curious, asking questions and linking the insight to a change in business outcome
Able to engage effectively as part of a team, absorbing new areas quickly, and comfortable working autonomously, sometimes under a high-paced work environment
Strong communication skills - able to communicate and coordinate across a broad spectrum of technical and non-technical work groups.
Experience with preparing and submitting data into current SAP system
Proven ability to handle demanding and changing workloads without impacting deadlines
Strong verbal communication skills to present ideas clearly and distinctly across all levels of bp, including senior leadership
Demonstrated teamwork and collaboration skills to work closely with cross-functional teams including Production, Subsurface, Wells, and Finance
Experience with systems such as ADDA, Optima, SAP and Palantir.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}
