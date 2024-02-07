North Sea Performance Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Performance Management organization is an agile, integrated, and cross-discipline organisation that reports into the Finance entity. The organisation is focused on simplifying the way we work, streamlining and automating processes and management reporting, and deriving insights for improved business performance. Our vision is to be the Production & Operations partner for trusted, actionable insights, merging data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision-making.This Performance Advisor role sits within the North Sea Performance Management team which provides the following services:• Gather performance requirements• Provide cost management services• Develop meaningful, actionable insights• Identify performance improvement opportunities and track value realisation• Drive activity integration, and support production forecast consolidation and rig schedule integration• Support strategy development, annual plan development, and Area/Regional Development Plan development• Support performance reviewsThe Performance Advisor is a valued member of our team, accountable for partnering with the North Sea Business Leadership Team to deliver performance management services primarily for the subsurface and production enablers. The scope of this role includes utilising technology and systems to deliver non-financial performance measurement to draw relevant business performance insights and collaborating with the business to drive improved business outcomes.The role offers an exciting position for a candidate who wishes to broaden their skills and experience across the business and develop their leadership and influencing skills..



Deliver quality production reports, analysis and insights in support of the Area and Business Leadership teams including production forecasts, actuals reporting, deferral reporting and weekly production judgements

Advise on regional and area-level performance (reserves replacement ratio, reserves to production, reserve bookings, new well delivery and wellwork delivery performance, base decline)

Coordination and support of Quarterly Plan Freeze (QPF) technical production forecasting & QPF reserve movement submission

Support the areas to ensure production performance remains within regulatory consent

Prepare materials and participate in relevant strategy development and performance review meetings with senior business leaders to provide insights and propose recommendations on performance improvement opportunities

Support and collaborate with the North Sea Performance Senior Manager, Enabler Performance teams to assure high-quality, streamlined delivery of performance data

Promote the use of new and/or standardised systems and tools to take advantage of available technology to drive efficiency and generate value.

Degree level education in Engineering / Geoscience and proven experience in subsurface.

Excellent analytic, numerical skills and attention to detail

Strong data analysis and interrogation skills, including advanced-level use of PowerBI, Excel, and data analytics

Ability to interpret and analyse data and draw out insights by being curious, asking questions and linking the insight to a change in business outcome

Able to engage effectively as part of a team, absorbing new areas quickly, and comfortable working autonomously, sometimes under a high-paced work environment

Strong communication skills - able to communicate and coordinate across a broad spectrum of technical and non-technical work groups.

Experience with preparing and submitting data into current SAP system

Proven ability to handle demanding and changing workloads without impacting deadlines

Strong verbal communication skills to present ideas clearly and distinctly across all levels of bp, including senior leadership

Demonstrated teamwork and collaboration skills to work closely with cross-functional teams including Production, Subsurface, Wells, and Finance

Experience with systems such as ADDA, Optima, SAP and Palantir.

