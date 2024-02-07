North Sea - Performance Analyst (Wells)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Performance Management organisation is an agile, coordinated, and cross-discipline organisation that reports into the Finance entity. The organisation is focused on simplifying the way we work, streamlining and automating processes and management reporting, and deriving insights for improved business performance. Our vision is to be the Production & Operations partner for trusted, actionable insights, merging data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision-making.This Performance Analyst role sits within the North Sea Performance Management team which provides the following services:• Gather performance requirements• Provide cost management services• Develop meaningful, actionable insights• Identify performance improvement opportunities and track value realisation• Drive activity integration, and support production forecast consolidation and rig schedule integration• Support strategy development, annual plan development, and Area/Regional Development Plan development• Support performance reviewsThe Performance Analyst is a valued member of our team, accountable for partnering with the North Sea Business Leadership Team to deliver performance management services primarily for the wells enabler. The scope of this role includes using technology and systems to deliver non-financial performance measurement to draw relevant business performance insights and collaborating with the business to drive improved business outcomes.The role offers an exciting position for a candidate who wishes to broaden their skills and experience across the business and develop their leadership and influencing skills.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Coordinate wells performance processes and reviews at the wells enabler, region and asset level, including rig schedule planning & scenario modeling, and Quarterly Plan Freeze (QPF) coordination.

Track, monitor, identify trends using wells operational metrics actuals against forecasts, highlight variances, and generate associated insights, including rig line performance and well reliability.

Use technology to analyse performance data and generate action plans to improve performance.

Promote the use of new and/or standardised systems and tools to take advantage of available technology to drive efficiency and generate value

Support development of plans, budgets, forecasts, ensuring input of data into relevant planning and cost management systems to eliminate data gaps and ensure data quality in the submissions.

Prepare materials and participate in relevant performance review meetings with senior business leadership and manager partners to provide insights and propose recommendations on performance improvement opportunities.

Support and collaborate with the North Sea Performance Senior Manager, Wells Enabler Performance team and the Performance Management Benchmarking & Metrics team in analysis of metrics and key performance indicators to assure high-quality, streamlined delivery of performance data.

Essential education

Degree level education in Engineering and proven experience in wells roles.

Essential experience and job requirements

We are looking for a motivated self-starter with positive influencing skills and a strong business sense. An understanding of planning and performance management including wells planning and operations across drilling, completions, subsea wells, well interventions or well integrity activities, coupled with excellent data analysis and interrogation skills Strong verbal and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and distinctly across all levels of bp would help ensure success in this role. You are an analytical and critical thinker with a keen attention to detail.

Other Desirable Criteria

Prior experience in finance processes especially in the areas of budgeting & forecasting, cost monitoring & analysis, and annual planning.

Solid understanding of key business drivers (financial and operational) and how they relate to profitability.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.