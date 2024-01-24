North Sea-Performance and Integration Analyst

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

bp’s North Sea business has a mission to be the most competitive oil and gas business in the region by driving year on year improvements in safety, sustainability, profitability, and efficiency. We will use the cash we generate to improve our North Sea business, and at the same time, transform and help bp, our community and our planet get to net zero. We operate 5 material assets, and we employ >800 people. The role of North Sea Procurement Performance and Integration Analyst is responsible for the various planning, reporting and risk management tasks required to enable the North Sea Procurement team to deliver the best value to the business. It optimizes and enhances procurement process efficiency through data analysis to produce high quality Performance Management (PM) outputs that drives performance improvement.



Job Description:

Role responsibilities

Accountable for completion of all regional conformance and compliance activities and drive local content conformance/compliance programs to enhance bp license to operate in the North Sea.

Manage procurement activity planning and budget execution control and is responsible for aggregation of information leading to performance/business reviews

Support robust demand planning process ensuring quality and timely inputs to enable Supply Facing Teams to develop strategies that create value and enable supply chain solutions to deliver operationalised contracts to meet business needs.

Provide risk management by leading delivery of annual RMR process and proactively identifying, mitigating and put in place risk management measures to address risks to bp.

Support/lead regional projects and initiatives to create value and drive efficiencies.

Establish information requirements, seek out information from multiple sources to systematically gather appropriate data and using the power of data to deliver visual insights that identifies patterns, trends and correlations to support robust decision-making.

Execute robust, timely performance management and reporting processes that add value to decision making. Translate results into meaningful insights that explain performance and translating activities into financial outcomes.

Establish and manage mutually beneficial and responsive relationships with and between partners and other stakeholders, managing issues by considering needs, commitments and expectations of all parties.

Perform the role of regional contracting governance board ( CGB) secretary, ensuring CGB Terms of Reference is applied, maintained and updated as required, driving Continuous Improvement into the CGB process, sharing CGB lookahead with the CGB quorum at the monthly Supply Chain Forum, and socialising CGB papers and decisions with the respective stakeholders.

Essential skills

Significant experience in Oil & Gas sector

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Strong quantitative and analytical skills.

Strong commercial bias and ability to understand and drive insights from data analysis

Proficient use of Excel and PowerPoint

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Desirable skills

Previous experience in a procurement role is a plus

Use of digital tools and systems such as SAP, Ariba, Powe BI

Strong influencing skills

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.