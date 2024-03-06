North Sea Projects Senior Procurement Manager

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Sitting in the Europe Middle East and Africa Major Projects Procurement Team, this is a dynamic role working across a portfolio of major capex projects in the North Sea (NS). This includes the contract management for an existing portfolio of projects worth over £1bn including Murlach, Infills, Clair ESP, Decommissioning and other existing and any future projects.

A key role in the NS organisation with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The team is at the forefront of supply chain engagement, utilising progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the growing energy demand and positioning bp to competitively deliver on project commitments.

This role will participate and represent the procurement function in NS Project leadership teams, supporting concept development through all phases of major projects. It will also require engagement with the NS Partners and ensuring thorough documentation is in place to support cost recovery.

In this role, you will also oversee the strategy execution of the Clair Expansion Project from the point of handover from the Global Concept Development Team. With significant Capex spend (>£bns), you will be accountable for the award and subsequent management of Engineering, Procument & Construction (EPC) Contracts for Clair Expansion from Front End Engineering Design (FEED) through to EPC Contracts partnering with the wider project delivery team to ensure value is created and preserved under the license awards. The development is currently expected to include a major subsea scope, jacket, topsides and bridge linked platform.

In addition, you will lead the Andrew Decommissioning strategy, tendering and execution. You will have accountability for the award, as well as the subsequent management of the EPC and heavy lift vessel contracts, working with the decommissioning team to support the safe and efficient execution of this decommissioning project.

What you will do:

- Lead, coach and develop the NS Contracting and Procurement team

- Procurement representative at the NS Projects LT

- Integrate with Category teams facilitating a close collaborative working relationship among the Contract Accountable Managers (CAM), Procurement and the broader bp team.

- Responsible to ensuring effective contract management, as well as delivery of multiple projects and contracts.

- Integrate effectively and collaboratively with the Projects and Regional organisation to support safe, competitive and predictable project delivery

- Deliver deep technical expertise coupled with an understanding of the supply chain (SC) market and engage the SC effectively.

- Excellent contracting, procurement, negotiation and dispute resolution.

- Develop and implement innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including long term alliances with suppliers.

- Post award contract management for complex EPC contracts

- Assure compliance with ABC/AML, export controls, trade sanctions and other relevant policies

- Ensure there is a robust demand plan by aggregating Projects activity and opportunities across the NS region, including data integrity of such plan in the Procurement systems.

What you will bring:

- Degree or equivalent experience in Business administration, Procurement & Supply Chain, Law or other relevant subject area

- Demonstrable Major Project experience including contracting strategy development, finding opportunities and value levers that enable effective execution and delivery.

- Skilled at leading through complexity, implementing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

- Strong influential leadership and integration skills to work with projects and engage senior business leaders and JV partners to deliver pragmatic value driven decisions.

- A self starter and forward looking senior leader who can anticipate challenges, problem solve, lead through ambiguity and support the business to deliver 'best for bp' solutions.

- Excellent FEED and EPC Contract drafting and proficient knowledge and use of the key terms and conditions within the contract. Able to deeply understand the potential execute risks and assess appropriate risk allocation. Contracting experience, drafting, letter writing, working closely with Legal and other teams to protect value for bp.

- Deep experience of contract Management and performance activities of FEED / EPC Contracts including change management, change/variation negotiation and dispute resolution.

- Deep knowledge of current project management, contracting and procurement best practices including new and emerging digital tools.

- Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and Projects leadership.

- Experience of and ability to design different risk / reward commercial and contracting models.

- Ideally, a Professional Contracts, Procurement and Supply Chain qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent

- Ideally, experience working with Decommissioning Projects

Who you will work with:

You will partner with the North Sea Projects leadership team and Project General Managers mostly located in Aberdeen and contractor offices. The Clair Expansion contractors are yet to be selected but it may require regular travel (e.g. South East UK).

You will also work closely with a cross-discipline team such as Project Controls, Legal, Commercial and others to support the Project portfolio, ensure compliance and support predictable delivery.

The role may also be required to interact regularly with Partners / JVs and other external stakeholders. In addition you will need to build strong rapport with representatives of the key performing contractor organisations.

Why join our team?

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

