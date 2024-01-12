Entity:Customers & Products
Responsible for working across teams/functions in direct support of executing the sales strategy, assisting in the operational execution of the existing customer base, business development and new account generation through helping with the relevant business administration and assisting with analytical support and insights.
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as a
Northern Europe General Aviation/Military Account Executive
This is an office based role.
Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.
The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, top-class line management of Account Executives and Managers, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. It’s their job to ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Supply, IST, FVC, etc.) at all times therefore enabling sustainable win-win growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships with our customers.
In this role You will:
What You will need to be successful:
What we offer:
It’s an exciting time to join bp! We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Relationships, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Direct Commercial Sales, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Product Marketing Sales, Relationship Building, Sales, Selling Products, Using insights dashboards
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
