Northern Europe General Aviation/Military Account Executive

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, top-class line management of Account Executives and Managers, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. It’s their job to ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Supply, IST, FVC, etc.) at all times therefore enabling sustainable win-win growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships with our customers. Develop deep customer connectivity and understanding across the customer's organisation

Develop customer plans for customers, gaining alignment with Commercial and PU teams

Support the management of Strategic Accounts within region (Helicopter focus across UK & Nordics)

Accountable for delivery of agreed sales targets within the established financial and credit framework

Support the Sales team and the implementation of account and business development initiatives and programs across the assigned portfolio (bulk airports & customers)

Bachelor degree and / or equivalent experience with a successful track record in Sales and Marketing

Experience

Sales and Marketing experience is important, especially Account Management, delivering financial success

Proven track record of commercial acumen, negotiating and direct sales skills

Commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments (bp aviation) across a range of markets / functions and cultures is a plus

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels of the organisation (internal & external)

bp aviation experience is a plus but not essential

Skills & Competencies

Competitor, industry and customer focus

Customer Experience Excellence

Customer value proposition development and engagement (Sales)

Offer and product knowledge

Systems (SAP, Pros, Salesforce etc) experience highly valuable

Requires traveling 20%

Sunbury, London (office-based)

Inside sales.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



