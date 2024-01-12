Novel Feedstock Deal Originator

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



At bp, we’re clear that the world wants and needs a better, more balanced energy system – one that delivers energy that is secure and affordable, as well as lower carbon. This won’t happen overnight and there’s no single solution to the challenge. We are in action to help to solve problems for our customers both now and in the future. Demand from our customers for bioenergy is growing. That’s why bp is investing billions of dollars in the sector, building on two decades of experience.

The Novel Feedstock Originator will play a vital role in support of our Bioenergy strategy. You will report to the VP Novel feedstocks leading a globally distributed team and champion the delivery of our Origination, Business Development and Commercial Project agenda. You will drive the implementation of the new global strategy including organic projects, JV, partnerships as well as potential inorganic regional M&A deals and Venture investment. The main focus will be on originating, business development, framing & leading projects spanning across cover crops, oil trees, new technologies (e.g. biomass oil, energy cane).

The person in role will need to build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially and also externally with strategic, value chain accretive as well as technology and financial partners. The job requires strong commercial & negotiation skills, origination, structuring, and operational transformation skillset, and the ability to work with different and senior stakeholders internally and externally.

Drive the origination and pursuit of major Novel feedstock deals supporting bp’s assets and 3rd parties to deliver bp vision to become a leading global Novel feedstock developer and trader.

We offer a hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). There is some degree of flexibility on location, with the option to be based in London, Singapore or Chicago.

In the role, you will be empowered to :

Cover crops: Support with the structuring, negotiation and execution of complex JVs/SPVs for cover crops bringing the oil & ag value chain together. Develop route to market across major Ag-cos, shortlisted major crops, and shortlisted geographies with each ag-co, crop, and geography having unique modalities and preferences.

Oil trees: Identify opportunities / partnerships to support the development of oil trees ecosystem, particularly in degraded land sites in Australia, Africa

Re-gen Ag: Build bp’s access to at scale and commercial regenerative agriculture to monetize the carbon benefits e.g., offsets and low CI fuels

New tech: evaluate and invest in transformation options e.g., biomass tech to increase oil yield %

Anticipate and manage non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks and develop appropriate mitigations

Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams across bp in an agile way or jointly with partners

Identify opportunities to extract higher unit economics from planting cover crop and oil trees. The planting programs need huge JV management across grower adoption, incentives, crushing logistics, CI pathways

Maintains active pipeline of third-party opportunities.

About you

Essential experience for the role will include:

Very commercial, pro-active and driven with experience in Agricultural value chains

Direct experience working at an agricultural company in one of the following areas:

Business development in seed developers across the value chain

Seed distribution marketing

Go-to-market strategies or driving Grower adoption of new agricultural products

Commercial aspects of agronomic

Experience in deal structuring, deal management, negotiations, JV development in the agricultural sector

Exposure to the biofuels value chain and good understanding of biofuel technoeconomics

Experience in strategy consulting shops a plus (e.g. McKinsey, BCG, Bain)

Strategic thinker with ability to problem solve complex and abstract topics

Ability to prioritise and respond to dynamic situations and changing policy landscape

Strong team player and excellent interpersonal skills

Confident in engaging senior external & internal stakeholders

Desirable experience:

Experience within Bioenergy industry

Good understanding of the coordinated energy value chain

Technical & chemical process understanding

External networks in the agricultural sector or energy industry

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.