Numerical Scientist – Subsurface Center of Excellence

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Numerical Scientist who is passionate about engaging with a broad set of disciplines to solve complex problems for bp’s hydrocarbon and low carbon energy businesses.

Join us if you are innovative, creative and love problem solving. You will be working with top industry experts in the field of Seismic Technology, Reservoir Engineering, Subsurface Technology and Computational Sciences. Subsurface Center of Excellence (COE) is part of bp’s Innovation and Engineering organization. COE’s mission is to support business from bp's Production and Operations group. We do so by inventing new ideas, building new products, providing technical expertise, and supporting business units by helping them solve their near, mid, and long-term challenges. COE houses a range of skills such as: Geology, Geophysics, Petrophysics & Reservoir Engineering. COE works very closely with the Center of High Performance Computing (CHPC), which is home to our on-prem computing facilities and a team of computational scientists.

As a numerical scientist within the Subsurface Technology Center of Excellence (COE) you will be expected to engage with a broad set of disciplines – Geophysics, Petrophysics, Reservoir Engineering, Geology, Statistics & High-Performance Computing. The Subsurface Technology COE is set up to solve cutting edge challenges. These involve solving big inverse problems, build modeling and simulation capabilities, developing stochastic algorithms, and estimating uncertainties & communicating complex information to our business units. We are looking for someone who not only excels at these numerical tasks but can build a vision for the future. Someone who can process complex information, be creative and has ideas on visualizing and communicating those. This position offers excellent opportunities to work with a lot of data (“BIG” data in both static and streaming senses), a lot of computers and challenging business problems in a myriad of subsurface subject areas.

Key responsibilities will include:

Quickly getting up to speed with the existing technology & framework

Finding opportunities that can have groundbreaking business impact

Writing a lot of code & building technical solutions to bring your ideas to life

Staying inquisitive and being creative

Collaborating with scientists from different subject areas

Requirements:

Advanced degree (MS or PhD) in Scientific subject areas such as Physics, Mathematics, Computational Sciences, Statistics, Geophysics, Reservoir Engineering

Demonstrated experience out of grad school

Practical hands-on experience in developing code – Python, C, C++, CUDA

Experience with inverse problems, optimization theory and Statistics

Experience with ML/AI and data analytics a plus!

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Computing, Data Analysis, Data Management, High Performance Computing (HPC), Numerical Analysis, Numerical Simulations, Research and development, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Physics



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.