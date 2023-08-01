Nymex Natural Gas Options Trader

Job summary

Will be responsible for creating value in the NYMEX natural gas space by trading linear and non-linear strategies. Will be expected to price some structures for our marketing and structured products groups. Should have a complete understanding of market fundamentals and be able to articulate the major factors that drive price and vol. Expected to participate and drive discussion around current market fundamentals and how it may affect our trading positions.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Will have a view on the vol market and will be able to articulate how this may affect market sentiment.

Should be able to discuss with other traders how to put risk into the market given our internal view on market fundamentals.

Will be able to effectively handle your positions around changing market fundamentals while adding new value with minimal drawdowns.

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience (Finance, Business or related fields ideal).

Essential experience:

At least 5 years experience trading options and fixed price with a proven track record of positive PNL.

Detailed understanding of risk management, VAR, and position limits.

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

