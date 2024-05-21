Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



O2C Process and System SME

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS

Test the application to ensure the functional design has been developed as per the business request

Coordinate the UAT testers’ daily work during the regular and ad-hoc UAT test phases of SAP

Work with key stakeholders during the UAT test phases and in the preparation phases

Design test scenarios and test scripts for the UAT

Raise change requests when needed

Develop ideas into credible changes that could be delivered into our SAP PRL/PRK application

Work with our offshore delivery partners in the delivery of our functional design and to troubleshoot defects raised by our user community

Be SPOC for RRG and IT&S in case of SAP PRL/PRK related queries and tests.

Manage deadlines and ensure that all activities in the related field are of the highest quality

Lead the SAP Super User Community together with the Senior PRL SME

Being a high contributor to the local SAP Super User Community and an active participant to the global SAP community and be a main contributor for transformation, standardization and simplification changes, initiatives

Contribute positively and actively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets

Ensure processes are embedded & adhered consistently throughout the SAP Super User Community

Coaching and mentoring community members regarding specific issues and processes

Takes part in calls and communications with the business as assigned by the line manager

Keep up to date with new processes/technologies, look for ways to be more innovative

Log the incidents for defects and Change requests and follow the life cycle of these until being fixed or getting implemented

Perform other job-related and administrative activities

Other duties as assigned

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

2 - 4 years’ experience working in a Customer Service environment

Experience managing activities during product testing, with different tools and methods

Strong experience designing and reviewing scenarios for product testing

Experience coordinating team member in a matrix organization, and solving conflicting requirements while ensuring resource and quality results

Experience managing activities in a Customer Service environment with the SAP system

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Strong written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Exceptional time management and organisation skills

Ability to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, escalating properly if needed

Ability to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

Ability to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure deliverables are met

Experience of working in a customer focused business to business environment

Experience using SAP

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



