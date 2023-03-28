OBO Geologist

The Subsurface OBO Unit brings together all bp’s non-operated interests into a global team, divided into squads with accountabilities aligned within time zones. This Geologist will primarily support OBO assets in the Gulf of Mexico. Squad members are responsible for reviewing and assuring technical work provided by Co-Owners, influencing Co-Owner-led operational outcomes, highlighting bp’s view of risk and uncertainty, running bp’s internal investment governance process for OBO projects and maintaining strong business relationships with a range of IOCs.
The successful candidate will ensure effective transfer of learnings and best practice. The OBO team builds strong links with the region through communication/integration with region ADM, APMT, and subsurface teams.
Travel requirements will be limited in this role; there is an expectation to travel to technical workshops across a range of locations if required.
Key accountabilities:
Essential education:Bachelor’s degree or higher in a Geoscience field
Essential experience and job requirements:
In addition, it would be helpful if you had:
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.