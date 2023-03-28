OBO Geologist

Job summary

The Subsurface OBO Unit brings together all bp’s non-operated interests into a global team, divided into squads with accountabilities aligned within time zones. This Geologist will primarily support OBO assets in the Gulf of Mexico. Squad members are responsible for reviewing and assuring technical work provided by Co-Owners, influencing Co-Owner-led operational outcomes, highlighting bp’s view of risk and uncertainty, running bp’s internal investment governance process for OBO projects and maintaining strong business relationships with a range of IOCs.



The successful candidate will ensure effective transfer of learnings and best practice. The OBO team builds strong links with the region through communication/integration with region ADM, APMT, and subsurface teams.



Travel requirements will be limited in this role; there is an expectation to travel to technical workshops across a range of locations if required.

Key accountabilities:

Attend external Co-owner meetings across a range of non-operated assets to supervise activity, assess and present technical work, and influence development outcomes

Review and assure subsurface technical products received from Co-owners and influence future subsurface work plans

Align technical priorities with strategic view of OBO asset management and OBO influencing plan. Define MVP products, risk, and uncertainty assessments to aid bp internal business decision making

Contribute to bp internal investment governance processes. Provide subsurface inputs to support bp’s reserves booking of non-operated assets.

Maintain positive relationships with bp subsurface community to aid assurance and share learnings from co-owner activities

Demonstrate strong people skills, with the ability to work and coach in multi-discipline environments across teams, and to ensure connection with the broader bp community

Essential education:

Bachelor’s degree or higher in a Geoscience field

Essential experience and job requirements:

Strong background in subsurface interpretation is essential with a demonstrable track-record of ISD/RPP, resource assessment, static/dynamic integration, well targeting, planning, and execution, and reservoir characterization.

Competent to make sound technical judgments through critical thinking and assess the operator’s activities, sometimes with minimal information, to describe bp’s financial exposure to risk and uncertainty.

Strong integration, prioritization, influencing, and communication skills are required to build and maintain meaningful external relationships.

Able to synthesize often complex subsurface descriptions into a small number of prioritized focus items.

Ability to build consensus with technical and non-technical partners, internally and externally, before socializing any technical outcomes and recommendations to decision makers.

Ability to work with multiple databases of variable quality in an environment where the demands may change rapidly. Flexibility and an appreciation of this is essential.

Experience in conventional Development projects and Reservoir Management.

In addition, it would be helpful if you had:

Experience of working in a number of basins with particular exposure to waterflood production, turbidite reservoirs and salt tectonics.

Experience in Exploration and Appraisal projects.

Experience in bp internal investment governance processes and DRM.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.