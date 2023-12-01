OCT Engineer - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

About bp TSI:bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.About Role:OCT engineer supports the Engineering, Maintenance & Reliability Manager, across all fields of operations critical telecommunication engineering, and will have skills to define the operation and maintenance requirements of OCT systems, resolve complex technical issues associated to OCT solutions, with significant experience in OCT design and maintenance and master practitioner of applicable industry standards and practices.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Provide OCT engineering technical assistance to the region

Act as the owner for Equipment Class Owner (ECO) and barrier performance

Maintain asset integrity management strategies and practices

Contribute to the hazard & risk management activities

Completes the design and execution of OCT elements within site projects

Ensure that local policies, implementation of ETPs and compliance with national regulations and codes relevant to OCT are followed

Ensure engineering documentation is handled and updated

Ensure that PMRs and maintenance strategies are developed or updated and placed in work management system

Ensure that equipment is registered in the appropriate systems

Conform with ETPs and GISs and align with national regulations and codes on OCT

Work on brownfield replacement projects and implementation of new technologies

Write OCT engineering proposals and supervise development of OCT installation, commissioning, and test plans

Support forecast and issue draft budgets for OCT scope on a 12m, 5yr & 10yr basis for Leadership review

Develop and/or update maintenance strategies and PMRs

Maintain operational licenses and certificates for bp owned and operated communication solutions

Lead technical interfaces, particularly with bp digital function

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Mechatronics / Instrumentation / Chemical Engineering / Electrical

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or registered professional engineer

TUV certification

Minimum years of proven experience:

8 years in O&G/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent

Total years of experience:

8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills:

Strong technical knowledge and experience of engineering, maintenance, operation of I&C equipment including solving support, reliability, obsolescence, equipment lifecycle issues, alarms management, functional safety, digital security, software in O&G processing facilities

Practical knowledge of governing codes, industry standards (API, IEC, ISA, ATEX, IEEE, BS), local laws relevant to I&C engineering

Excellent interpersonal skills to interact optimally with individuals across levels

Process or Process Control Engineering experience at a Refinery or Petrochemical Plant

Solid understanding of the control system platform(s) of at least one major DCS vendor

Good to have experiences/skills:

Experience with application of process control and/or advanced process control working in an operational environment, brownfield modifications, equipment skid packages design, front end engineering, prioritisation, technical evaluation

Experience of working with remote team and collaborative approach to delivery

Proven track record in multi-functional engineering improvements

Accomplished in risk, process safety and contractor performance management

Achieves results under pressure

You will work with :

ICE Discipline Team

Maintenance Engineering

Operations personnel

Refinery Teams

Travel requirements : Up to 10%



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.