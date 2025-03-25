OCT Engineer - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Provide operations critical telecoms (OCT) engineering technical assistance to the region

Act as the owner for Equipment Class Owner (ECO) and barrier performance

Maintain asset integrity management strategies and practices

Contribute to the hazard & risk management activities

Completes the design and execution of OCT elements within site projects

Ensure that local policies, implementation of ETPs and compliance with national regulations and codes relevant to OCT are followed

Ensure engineering documentation is handled and updated

Ensure that PMRs and maintenance strategies are developed or updated and placed in work management system

Ensure that equipment is registered in the appropriate systems

Conform with ETPs and GISs and align with national regulations and codes on OCT

Work on brownfield replacement projects and implementation of new technologies

Write OCT engineering proposals and supervise development of OCT installation, commissioning, and test plans

Support forecast and issue draft budgets for OCT scope on a 12m, 5yr & 10yr basis for Leadership review

Develop and/or update maintenance strategies and PMRs

Maintain operational licenses and certificates for bp owned and operated communication solutions

Lead technical interfaces, particularly with bp digital function

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a relevant field (e.g., Electronics, Electrical, Computer, IT, Telecommunications)

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or registered professional engineer

BOSIET & MIST certified for offshore deployment



Minimum years of proven experience:

5-10 years of subject area experience, including field experience Total years of experience :

: 8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills:

Experience operating and maintaining critical telecommunications systems

Knowledge of industry and government standards

Solid understanding of risk analysis techniques

Experience working in multicultural environments

Fluent in spoken and written English communication skills

Good to have experiences/skills:

Advanced knowledge of industry, government standards and practices

Oil & Gas operations experience as a telecom engineer

Experience of collaborating closely with operations personnel

Experience with advanced telecommunications operation and maintenance

Experience of agile team management processes

Experience working in the offshore environment

Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery and people management in some cases

Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management, process safety management and contractor performance management

Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure

This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



