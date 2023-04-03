Job summary

We are delighted to present this fantastic opportunity for the role of Operations Critical Telecommunications (OCT) Operations Engineer. The OCT Engineer will bring to bear their experience, knowledge, and leadership to support operational maintenance activities for the critical communications of our onshore and offshore assets. It will also be necessary to respond to high priority requests for assistance on operational and project issues for OCT team within the region.

OCT operations engineer supports the Engineering, Maintenance & Reliability Manager, across all fields of operations critical telecommunication engineering, and will have skills to define the operation and maintenance requirements of OCT systems, resolve complex technical issues associated to OCT solutions, with significant experience in OCT design and maintenance and master practitioner of applicable industry standards and practices.



Accountabilities will include:

Provide OCT engineering technical assistance to the region.

Performance manages telecom support contractor delivery of maintenance activities.

Equipment Class Owner (ECO) responsibility and barrier performance standard owner.

Maintain Regional asset integrity management strategies and practices.

Develop and own OCT obsolescence strategy.

Work on brownfield replacement projects and implementation of new technologies.

Contribute to the hazard & risk management activities.

Supervise the design and execution of OCT elements within site projects.

Ensure that local policies, implementation of ETPs and compliance with national regulations and codes relevant to OCT are followed.

Ensure Engineering documentation is managed and updated.

Ensure that PMRs and maintenance strategies are developed or updated and placed in work management system.

Ensure that equipment is registered in the appropriate systems.

Write OCT functional and safety requirement specifications.

Conform with ETPs and GISs; comply with national regulations and codes on OCT.

Identify possible deviations from ETPs and refer them to the S&ORA ETA.

Write OCT engineering proposals.

Supervise development of OCT installation, commissioning, and test plans.

Forecast and issue budgets for OCT scope on a 12m, 5yr & 10yr basis.

Develop and/or update maintenance strategies and PMRs.

Maintain operational licenses and certificates for bp owned and operated communication solutions.

Lead technical interfaces, particularly with bp Digital function.

Specify requirements for OCT service lines and ensure service provider participation in the design and execution of site projects.

Participate in audits (technical assurance).

Participate in functional safety evaluations teams.

Own Region Operations to assist in meeting the Priority Project Objectives concerning OCT including:

Risk reduction plans,

OMS Gap Action plans,

Audit Closure Action plans,

Common maintenance plans.

What do we want to see from you!

Educated to a degree level in a relevant field (e.g. Electronics, Electrical, Computer, IT, Telecommunications).

5-10 years of discipline post-graduate experience.

Experience operating and maintaining critical telecommunications systems.

Advanced knowledge of industry and government standards.

Experience with advanced telecommunications operation and maintenance.

Solid understanding of risk analysis techniques.

Oil & Gas operations experience as a telecom engineer.

Experience working in the offshore environment.

Fluent French speaker.

Chartered engineer registered with the Institution of Engineering and Technology (UK) or professional engineer or a national equivalent.

Knowledge of BP standards and practices.

BOSIET & MIST certified for offshore deployment.

Experience working in multicultural environments.

Experience of collaborating closely with Operations personnel.

Experience of agile team management processes.

