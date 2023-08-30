The OCT Engineer will bring to bear their experience, knowledge, and leadership to support operational maintenance activities for the critical communications of our onshore and offshore assets. It will also be necessary to respond to high priority requests for assistance on operational and project issues for OCT field within the region.
The OCT Engineer will bring to bear their experience, knowledge, and leadership to support operational maintenance activities for the critical communications of our onshore and offshore assets. It will also be necessary to respond to high priority requests for assistance on operational and project issues for OCT field within the region.
OCT operations engineer supports the Engineering, Maintenance & Reliability Manager, across all fields of operations critical telecommunication engineering, and will have skills to define the operation and maintenance requirements of OCT systems, resolve complex technical issues associated to OCT solutions, with significant experience in OCT design and maintenance and master practitioner of applicable industry standards and practices.
Educated to a degree level in a relevant subject area (e.g. Electronics, Electrical, Computer, IT, Telecommunications).
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
