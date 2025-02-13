OD&I Project Integration Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

We are looking for someone to join our New Product Introduction team in supply chain to own the global portfolio of innovation and product changes on behalf of supply chain, to cover the following:

Act as Supply Chain hub single point of accountability (SPA) in East or West Hemisphere for offer development including new product introductions (NPI) and innovation, cost competitiveness and transformation activities!

Lead delivery of an integrated projects portfolio in service of Castrol growth strategy in global supply chain

Act as supply chain hub SPA in East or West Hemisphere supports the delivery of hubs Offer Development and Innovation process through the project management stages, including selection and feasibility assessment, customer processes and management, and preparing projects and activities for handover and deployment to the Performance Units and markets

Support the New Product Introduction initiative; lead to drive the global common initiatives and link directly with markets on their priorities and coordinate with the global roadmap and activity owners, including handling risks, assumptions and achievements

Run global supply chain Offer Development & Innovation, and cost driven projects interdependencies ensuring effective and efficient resolution of risks and issues

The minimum Bachelor's degree from a leading university majored in Supply Chain, Business Management, Engineering, Data Sciences related subject areas (Master's degree is preferred)

12+ years of related knowledge and experience in energy, chemical or Lubricants industry, preferable with muti-national company's background

Track record of effective leadership – of teams and / or networks - with vital credibility to influence Supply Chain, marketing, Technology, Sales, and other collaborators.

Deep experience in product and project management.

Experience in Lubricants is helpful.

Business Partnering, Commercial Competence – Skillful.

Core Supply Chain proficiencies (Logistics, HSSE, Supply Planning, Manufacturing) – Skillful.

Project Management – Skillful.

Ability to communicate, challenge and influence customers at different levels-Mastery.

Ability to manipulate data and information sets into management reports-Skillful

Analytical Skills- Skillful

Good understanding of Lubricants formulation, Technology, new product introduction process, and the considerations for Supply Chain to deliver successful product launches

Shift Timing: UST - Starting 6 PM IST (Americas and Europe regions)



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



