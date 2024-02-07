Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for OEM Business Development Manager based at Mumbai at details mentioned below:

The OEM Business Development Manager, while taking accountability for several key customers, will Front end the business relationship with OEMs in Automotive, HD and EV space, drive revenue growth by identifying new partnership opportunities. Lead efforts in converting OEM/End Users who currently use competitor products to adopt our solutions. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in expanding our market share and driving revenue growth through effective relationship management and conversion strategies. Build and deepen relationships with existing and new OEMs and oversee proper planning, execution and monitoring of all aspects of the company’s First fill and Service Fill sales strategy.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and coordinate the development of the annual Key Account plan. Ensure that Key Account Plans are aligned with the overall business strategy.

Understand the target markets, including industry, company, project, company contacts and which market strategies can be used to attract clients.

Conduct thorough research and analysis of competitor products to understand their features, limitations, and customer pain points, identifying key advantages of our solutions and develop compelling value propositions.

Build and maintain strong relationships with OEM customers currently using competitor products, acting as the primary point of contact for these customers, addressing their needs and concerns.

Develop and execute a conversion strategy to persuade customers to transition from competitor products to our solutions and customize conversion plans for individual clients, showcasing the benefits and ROI of switching.

Act as single point of accountability for the designated OEM customer

Input to and execute an agreed Prospecting strategy, including allocation of time and resources with key responsibilities includes coordination and interpretation of market data, senior stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer processes coordination for both global ley accts & country based accounts

Manage high level senior relationships with key strategic OEM partners and customers and develop high quality & sustainable relationships.

Responsible for volume & revenue growth, margin delivery & cost management. Identifying and developing potential strategic accounts.

Focus & Identify future growth areas within OEM’s, monitoring their development plans, stakeholder management and collaboration especially in EV, Susitability & Future Mobility verticals.

Define the customer related plans and targets, performance metrics and business plans in line with the organization’s objective

Pricing decisions in line with DoA.

Experience and Education:

Education

Engineering graduate degree in any discipline (Mechanical or Electrical Engg will be preferred ). Knowledge on Electric Vehicles & related ecosystem , emerging technologies esp transmission & thermal technologies knowledge will be desirable

Experience

Having 10+ years of automotive OEM sales management with at least 5 years of OEM sales experience is a critical expectation

Customer and channel management experience. Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization. Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers.

Skills & Competencies