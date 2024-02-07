Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. OEM Business Development Manager

OEM Business Development Manager

  • Location IN: Mumbai
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ074744
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Sales Group


Job Summary:

Grade H

Responsible for co-ordinating sales activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.


Job Description:

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for OEM Business Development Manager based at Mumbai at details mentioned below:

The OEM Business Development Manager, while taking accountability for several key customers, will Front end the business relationship with OEMs in Automotive, HD and EV space, drive revenue growth by identifying new partnership opportunities. Lead efforts in converting OEM/End Users who currently use competitor products to adopt our solutions. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in expanding our market share and driving revenue growth through effective relationship management and conversion strategies.

Build and deepen relationships with existing and new OEMs and oversee proper planning, execution and monitoring of all aspects of the company’s First fill and Service Fill sales strategy.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Lead and coordinate the development of the annual Key Account plan. Ensure that Key Account Plans are aligned with the overall business strategy.

  • Understand the target markets, including industry, company, project, company contacts and which market strategies can be used to attract clients.

  • Conduct thorough research and analysis of competitor products to understand their features, limitations, and customer pain points, identifying key advantages of our solutions and develop compelling value propositions.

  • Build and maintain strong relationships with OEM customers currently using competitor products, acting as the primary point of contact for these customers, addressing their needs and concerns.

  • Develop and execute a conversion strategy to persuade customers to transition from competitor products to our solutions and customize conversion plans for individual clients, showcasing the benefits and ROI of switching.

  • Act as single point of accountability for the designated OEM customer

  • Input to and execute an agreed Prospecting strategy, including allocation of time and resources with key responsibilities includes coordination and interpretation of market data, senior stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer processes coordination for both global ley accts & country based accounts

  • Manage high level senior relationships with key strategic OEM partners and customers and develop high quality & sustainable relationships.  

  • Responsible for volume & revenue growth, margin delivery & cost management. Identifying and developing potential strategic accounts.

  • Focus & Identify future growth areas within OEM’s, monitoring their development plans, stakeholder management and collaboration especially in EV, Susitability & Future Mobility verticals.

  • Define the customer related plans and targets, performance metrics and business plans in line with the organization’s objective

  • Pricing decisions in line with DoA. 

Experience and Education:

Education

  • Engineering graduate degree in any discipline (Mechanical or Electrical Engg will be preferred ). Knowledge on Electric Vehicles & related ecosystem , emerging  technologies esp transmission & thermal technologies knowledge will be desirable

Experience

  • Having 10+ years of automotive OEM sales management with at least 5 years of OEM sales experience is a critical expectation

  • Customer and channel management experience. Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization. Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers. 

Skills & Competencies

  • Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers

  • Role model the BP Values and Behaviors and Castrol Mindsets

  • Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans and to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

  • A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organizations

  • Agile thought leadership and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

  • Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, , Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management, Deal Closure


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

