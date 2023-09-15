This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for co-ordinating sales activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Job Description:

About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for OEM Manager Delhi in Delhi. More details below:

Visit www.castrol.co.in for more information.

Role Synopsis

As a member of the OEM team, this role has accountability for delivering the sales targets – volume, turnover, gross margin, market share – with the OEM customers, in line with the market’s plan and the Castrol global strategy. The role is responsible for developing, together with other customers in the organisation, the activity set in support of delivering the top line growth

What will you deliver

Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans

Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations and current competitive position

Direct, lead and coach the relevant sales activities for the channel

Complete annual channel sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans)

Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with market sales manager

Direct the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the Channel, ensuring the delivery of the results agreed in line with the plan

Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively handle internal relationships

Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan

Review the channel sales organisation to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management

Optimise effectiveness of resources in the setup of the Sales organisation

Education - Minimum: Graduate. An MBA or equivalent degree would be value added

Experience - Having 12+ years of experience in sales, sales management and/or marketing

• Significant sales management experience of handling a large territory or channel.

• Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces

• Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans

• Strong people leadership experience

• Experience in dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization

• Experience in dealing with key accounts and large, complex customers



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.