Customers & Products



Sales Group



Job DescriptionAbout Castrol India LimitedCastrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for OEM Manager based at Mumbai at details mentioned below:The incument in the role will be responsible for:• Leading and coordinating the development of the annual Key Account plan. Ensure that Key Account Plans are aligned with the overall business strategy, our agreements with strategic partners (OEM etc) are crafted and aligned with various stakeholders, the internal marketing initiatives are rolled out as per plan.• Key Account’s expectations as well as the compliance with the company HSSE and Ethical standards are adhered to in total.• Key account plan is aligned with the agreed performance indicators for both at the Key Account and at company level.• Input to and execute a agreed Prospecting strategy, including allocation of time and resources with key responsibilities includes coordination and interpretation of market data, senior stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer processes coordination for both global ley accts & country based accounts.• Collaborate with Franchise W/shop sales team, conduct monthly regular robust review of OEM dealers, identifying them as key prospects and accounts and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.• Forecast monthly for direct accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.• Accountable to monitor in-month performance and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.• Act as single point of accountability for the designated OEM customer• Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.• Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.• Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.



Manage high level senior relationships with key strategic OEM partners and customers and develop high quality & sustainable relationships.

Responsible for volume & revenue growth, margin delivery & cost management. Identifying and developing potential strategic accounts.

Monitor and measure business activities, their growth plans and competitor activities.

Implement programs as relevant for OEM's and defined in the business plan.

Focus & Identify future growth areas within OEM’s, monitoring their development plans, stakeholder management and collaboration especially in EV, Susitability & Future Mobility verticals.

Experience and Education Required:

Education

Engineering graduate degree in any discipline ( Mechanical or Electrical Engg will be preferred ). Knowledge on Electric Vehicles & related ecosystem , emerging technologies esp transmission & thermal technologies knowledge will be desirable

Experience

Having 10+ years of automotive OEM sales management with at least 5 years of OEM sales experience is a critical expectation

Customer and channel management experience. Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization. Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers.

Skills & Competencies

Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers

Role model the BP Values and Behaviors and Castrol Mindsets

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans and to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organizations

Agile thought leadership and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, , Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management, Deal Closure.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.