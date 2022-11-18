Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for OEM & Key Accounts Manager India based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:



The OEM Manager will lead a team of National & International Key Account Managers, while taking accountability for new business development & a number of key customers, and will oversee proper planning, execution and monitoring of all aspects of the company’s OEM sales strategy in a defined geography. He/she will ensure that the right level of resources (within DoA) are allocated to activities and accounts, and that the capability of the team, at individual and group level, is aligned with current and future requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and coordinate the development of the annual Key Account plan process in the area of responsibility. Ensure that all Key Account Plans are aligned with the overall business strategy, our agreements with strategic partners (OEM etc), the internal marketing initiatives, the Key Account’s expectations as well as the compliance with the company HSSE and Ethical standards. Aggregate all plans, and ensure they align with the agreed performance indicators for both the Key Account and the company.

Focus & identify future growth areas within OEM’s, monitoring their development plans, stakeholder management and collaboration especially in EV, Sustainability & Future Mobility verticals. Input to and execute agreed prospecting strategy, including allocation of time and resources in the area of responsibility, RTM changes, coordination and interpretation of market data and tender/RFQ offer processes, which may cross over several territories and/or countries, as well as channels.

Manage senior level relationships with key strategic OEM partners and customers and develop high quality & sustainable relationships.

Coaching the team of account managers in the implementation of the annual Key Account plans and the Prospecting Strategy through joint visits and senior relationship management and by ensuring capability gaps are identified and training / development plans adhered to, resources are made available as agreed and stakeholders support and engagement provided.

Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Engineering graduate degree in any discipline (Mechanical or Electrical Engineering preferred). Knowledge on Electric Vehicles & battery technologies & related ecosystem, emerging technologies esp. transmission & thermal technologies knowledge will be desirable

Having 15+ years of automotive OEM sales management experience with at least 10 years of OEM Key account management experience with profit centre deliverables is a critical expectation

Customer and channel management experience. Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization. Proven experience in the execution of Technology demonstration, long term contract & supply chain management including awareness on driving cost competitiveness across product portfolio including experience in the management of marketing programs and offers in the relevant space. Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers

Role model the BP Values and Behaviors and Castrol Mindsets

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans and to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organizations

Agile thought leadership and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the Channel in the market

Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management, Deal Closure Skills & CompetenciesProducts & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management, Deal Closure Experience

Education