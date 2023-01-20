OFW Planning Advisor

Role Synopsis
As part of bp’s ambition to become Net Zero, bp is looking to significantly grow its low carbon business by increasing investment 10 fold. As a Planning advisor within the Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) Finance Team you will play a pivotal role in shaping the portfolio of projects and managing this increase in investment.
You will provide the business functions with expert planning support across a range of Low carbon technologies.
Sitting withing the G&LCE Finance Team, there will be opportunities to be involved with both planning and commercial operations deliverables.
The role requires a strong combination of proven leadership, strategic thinking, planning rigor and a willingness/flexibility to support a variety of aspects needed to foster growth in LCE businesses.
Key accountabilities
Essential Education