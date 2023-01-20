Site traffic information and cookies

OFW Planning Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143930BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Role Synopsis
As part of bp’s ambition to become Net Zero, bp is looking to significantly grow its low carbon business by increasing investment 10 fold. As a Planning advisor within the Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) Finance Team you will play a pivotal role in shaping the portfolio of projects and managing this increase in investment.

You will provide the business functions with expert planning support across a range of Low carbon technologies.
Sitting withing the G&LCE Finance Team, there will be opportunities to be involved with both planning and commercial operations deliverables.

The role requires a strong combination of proven leadership, strategic thinking, planning rigor and a willingness/flexibility to support a variety of aspects needed to foster growth in LCE businesses.


Key accountabilities

  • Lead/support the establishment of the Planning Processes within LCE through engagement with key stakeholders and interactions with Business / Central / ARC/ Project teams as required
  • Lead the establishment of the data management processes/tools for all Offshore wind planning data
  • Lead/support the Business planning process including overall coordination, management of timelines and consolidation of BPEs across LCE. Review business submissions against known and anticipated changes to ensure an accurate and robust regional plan.
  • Support financialization of business plans
  • Provide fit-for-purpose briefing materials to SVP/EVP and other key stakeholders to inform positive value based business decisions.
  • Plan delivery and challenge – through an understanding of the uncertainties and risks in the plan along with historical and industry understanding, provide challenge to ensure do-ability of plan.
  • Coach and help develop junior members of the team.
  • Supports the sharing of best practice across the bp G&LCE portfolio.
  • Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Essential Education

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics or any other equivalent business degree; MBA is preferred
  • CFA or equivalent designation are a plus

Essential Experience & Job requirement
  • Experienced in planning and performance management process
  • Proven ability to systematically manage large data sets i.e. Power query, macros, Power BI, Excel
  • Experience and/or understanding of drivers of renewable energy, power industry. and gas value chain businesses
  • Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery
  • Ability to apply learning and knowledge across different businesses and geographical regions
  • Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery
  • Experience of financializing plan inputs
  • Experience of mentoring and developing other team member
  • Advanced MS Word and MS Power Point skills and expert user of MS Excel with ability to efficiently build sophisticated economic models
  • Strong skills with Office 365 applications

Desirable Criteria
  • Proficient in Power BI
  • Trained in, experience with, or a deep understanding of Agile ways of working (particularly SCRUM and/or Kanban).

