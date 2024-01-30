OH Advisor

Entity:Production & Operations
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES :
Advise the business on continuously improving HSE-related performance
Assess occupational, public and environmental health risks and advise on risk control measures and strategy.
Respond to health related incidents and disease outbreaks/clusters and provide support and advice on health related incident investigations. Investigate any cases of illness in the workplace with possible work association/causation and assist in the recognition and diagnosis of occupational diseases
Advise on sickness and disability case management, positive attendance management, vocational rehabilitation and ill health retirement.
Identify, monitor and priorities emerging health issues and provide technical input into business continuity planning and crisis response.
Provide authority support and direction to employees, Occupational Health team, Public Health team, industrial hygiene team, line management, HR, Legal, HSSE professionals, and the Leadership team
Conducting HSE-related self-verification and supporting self-verification plans
Conduct verification activity to assess medical emergency response planning and management for single and mass casualty events
Issuing and maintaining HSE-related procedures and guidance
Develop Health policies and processes for the entity to support compliance with health, safety and welfare regulations, and conformance with BP requirements (including technical input into entity’s Substance misuse policy)
Develop and implement fitness for task and health surveillance screening, assessment, and early intervention for targeted and high-risk worker groups
Conducting HSE-related activities in support of Health Management Requirements conformance and HSE regulatory compliance
Maintain appropriate and accurate records within ethical and data protection boundaries; compile reports (including medico-legal reports) and manage data appropriately.
Develop relationships with primary care, specialist physicians/hospitals/diagnostic centers and relevant public health bodies.
Trend health monitoring and surveillance data for prevention of possible occupational illness or diseases
Provide technical input into third party medical/health contract management process.
Promote health and wellbeing
Provide direction and oversight to remote medical staff
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS :
Internationally recognized qualification as Master of Occupational Medicine with at least 10 years post-graduation experience in general medicine and 5 years post-graduation in Master Occupational Medicine. Also having a qualification of Specialist in Occupational Medicine is preferable.
At least 10 years’ experience of working in occupational health/medicine areas supervised and un-supervised, in oil and gas company is preferable.
Hold current registration and/or license qualification as a physician and OH Doctor in Indonesia.
Possesses proven management and leadership skills as well as the requisite influencing and coaching skills to assist the health and safety performance improvement.
Has capability to work under pressure and supervise a team
Fluent English language skills
Computer literate with Microsoft Office.
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
