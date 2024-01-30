Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  OH Advisor

OH Advisor

OH Advisor

  • Location Indonesia - Jakarta
  • Travel required
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ062779
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

HSSE Group


Job Summary:

Grade G

Responsible for providing advanced technical occupational health support to meet Operating Management System (OMS) and regulatory obligations, acting as point of contact for contract health service providers to verify BP objectives and requirements are met, and delivering occupational health programmes to ensure health risks are systematically identified, assessed and managed.


Job Description:

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES :
 

  • Advise the business on continuously improving HSE-related performance

  • Assess occupational, public and environmental health risks and advise on risk control measures and strategy.

  • Respond to health related incidents and disease outbreaks/clusters and provide support and advice on health related incident investigations. Investigate any cases of illness in the workplace with possible work association/causation and assist in the recognition and diagnosis of occupational diseases

  • Advise on sickness and disability case management, positive attendance management, vocational rehabilitation and ill health retirement.

  • Identify, monitor and priorities emerging health issues and provide technical input into business continuity planning and crisis response. 

  • Provide authority support and direction to employees, Occupational Health team, Public Health team, industrial hygiene team, line management, HR, Legal, HSSE professionals, and the Leadership team

  • Conducting HSE-related self-verification and supporting self-verification plans

  • Conduct verification activity to assess medical emergency response planning and management for single and mass casualty events

  • Issuing and maintaining HSE-related procedures and guidance

  • Develop Health policies and processes for the entity to support compliance with health, safety and welfare regulations, and conformance with BP requirements (including technical input into entity’s Substance misuse policy)

  • Develop and implement fitness for task and health surveillance screening, assessment, and early intervention for targeted and high-risk worker groups

  • Conducting HSE-related activities in support of Health Management Requirements conformance and HSE regulatory compliance

  • Maintain appropriate and accurate records within ethical and data protection boundaries; compile reports (including medico-legal reports) and manage data appropriately.

  • Develop relationships with primary care, specialist physicians/hospitals/diagnostic centers and relevant public health bodies.

  • Trend health monitoring and surveillance data for prevention of possible occupational illness or diseases

  • Provide technical input into third party medical/health contract management process.

  • Promote health and wellbeing

  • Provide direction and oversight to remote medical staff

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS :

  • Internationally recognized qualification as Master of Occupational Medicine with at least 10 years post-graduation experience in general medicine and 5 years post-graduation in Master Occupational Medicine. Also having a qualification of Specialist in Occupational Medicine is preferable.

  • At least 10 years’ experience of working in occupational health/medicine areas supervised and un-supervised, in oil and gas company is preferable.

  • Hold current registration and/or license qualification as a physician and OH Doctor in Indonesia.

  • Possesses proven management and leadership skills as well as the requisite influencing and coaching skills to assist the health and safety performance improvement.

  • Has capability to work under pressure and supervise a team

  • Fluent English language skills

  • Computer literate with Microsoft Office.


Travel Requirement


Relocation Assistance:


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

