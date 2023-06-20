Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis This position is responsible for supervising the Whiting Origin, Whiting Delivery Lines, River Rouge and Indianapolis Teams and is located at Whiting IN. The O&M Team Leader plays a key role in Pipelines Operations, HSSE, Maintenance & Reliability of assets, Projects, Budget Management, and provides leadership and direction to employees. The intent of this position is to provide guidance and coaching for operations, maintenance and HSSE in the field environment. Key Accountabilities • Lead team to deliver safe, compliant and reliable operations by setting clear expectations and adhering to plans and policies • Ensure DOT (Operator Qualification), OSHA, environmental, emergency response, skills, and company required training is completed on time by all team members • Manage area security inspections, HSSE, and hazard identification • Maintain regulatory compliance with DOT, OSHA, State, Local, and BP requirements • Responsible for managing financial performance within plan • Manage and oversee the schedule and completion of maintenance, operations, and damage prevention tasks and repairs • Ensure measurement and ticketing is performed per guidelines and procedures • Ensure all incidents are reported and investigated in a timely manner • Implement Minimum Operations Expectations for Operating Leaders as a foundational baseline to guide daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual activities • Manage a workforce of 15 distributed employees • Available 24/7 for emerging issues that require immediate attention

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

About usAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!Role SynopsisThis position is responsible for supervising the Whiting Origin, Whiting Delivery Lines, River Rouge and Indianapolis Teams and is located at Whiting IN. The O&M Team Leader plays a key role in Pipelines Operations, HSSE, Maintenance & Reliability of assets, Projects, Budget Management, and provides leadership and direction to employees. The intent of this position is to provide guidance and coaching for operations, maintenance and HSSE in the field environment.Key Accountabilities• Lead team to deliver safe, compliant and reliable operations by setting clear expectations and adhering to plans and policies• Ensure DOT (Operator Qualification), OSHA, environmental, emergency response, skills, and company required training is completed on time by all team members• Manage area security inspections, HSSE, and hazard identification• Maintain regulatory compliance with DOT, OSHA, State, Local, and BP requirements• Responsible for managing financial performance within plan• Manage and oversee the schedule and completion of maintenance, operations, and damage prevention tasks and repairs• Ensure measurement and ticketing is performed per guidelines and procedures• Ensure all incidents are reported and investigated in a timely manner• Implement Minimum Operations Expectations for Operating Leaders as a foundational baseline to guide daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual activities• Manage a workforce of 15 distributed employees• Available 24/7 for emerging issues that require immediate attention



Job Description:

Essential Education

High school diploma or GED required

Essential Criteria

5+ years in Pipeline Operations and Maintenance activities or Oil and Gas Industry equivalent

Understanding of equipment, reliability, and operational processes.

Experience leading or supervising teams

Strong Written and verbal communication skills

Desirable Criteria

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Business

Experience developing and managing budgets

Experience with contractor management processes

Experience in the recognition, training and implementations of “Best Practices”

Strong PC skills including Maximo, Word, Excel, and Power Point

Experience communicating and interfacing with all levels within and outside the company

Experience in labor relations, including contract administration

Emergency response experience.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple activities concurrently

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is open to working from any bp location



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.