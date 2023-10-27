Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Our business is the exploration, production, refining, trading, and distribution of energy. This is what we do, and we do it on a truly global scale. With a workforce of 80,000 employees, BP operates with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for talented, committed, and ambitious people to help us craft the face of energy for the future.This role is located at the Mokena, IL. Facility and is responsible for supervising the operations of the Chicap Crude System. The O&M Team Leader plays a key role in Pipelines Operations, HSSE, Maintenance & Reliability of assets, Projects, Budget Management, and provides leadership and direction to employees. The intent of this position is to provide mentorship for operations, maintenance and HSSE in the field environment.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

This role will work closely with assure all compliance requirements are met at both the State and Federal levels. The selected candidate must maintain a good working knowledge of operations of all systems to enable positive input in maintaining and managing the assets and have a strong working knowledge of emergency response and spill response activities.

Lead team to deliver safe, compliant and reliable operations by setting clear expectations and adhering to plans and policies.

Ensure DOT (Operator Qualification), OSHA, environmental, emergency response, skills, and company required training is completed on time by all team members.

Lead area security inspections, HSSE, and hazard identification.

Maintain regulatory compliance with DOT, OSHA, State, Local, and BP requirements.

Responsible for leading financial performance within plan.

Lead and coordinate the schedule and completion of maintenance, operations, and damage prevention tasks and repairs.

Ensure measurement and ticketing is performed per guidelines and procedures.

Ensure all incidents are reported and investigated in a timely manner.

Implement Minimum Operations Expectations for Operating Leaders as a foundational baseline to guide daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual activities.

Lead a workforce of 11 distributed employees.

Prepare reports and participate in JV Board Meetings

Available 24/7 for emerging issues that require immediate attention.

About You

High school diploma or GED required.

Desirable Experience & Qualifications

5+ years in Pipeline Operations and Maintenance Activities or Oil and Gas Industry equivalent.

3-5 years of Experience Directly Supervising Operations Teams

Understanding of equipment, reliability, and operational processes.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Business is preferred.

Experience developing and handling budgets.

Experience leading or supervising teams.

Experience with contractor management processes.

Strong Written and verbal communication skills.

Experience in the recognition, training and implementations of “Best Practices.”

Strong PC skills including Maximo, Word, Excel, and Power Point.

Experience communicating and working with all levels within and outside the company.

Experience in labor relations, including contract administration.

Emergency response experience.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple activities concurrently.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.