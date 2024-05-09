O&M Team Leader

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The O&M Team Lead is in charge of the North Area Products Operations Team. This role plays a key role in pipelines operations, HSSE, maintenance & reliability of assets, projects and budget management. The intent of this position is to provide guidance and mentorship for operations, maintenance and HSSE in the field environment. This role will work to assure all compliance requirements are met at both the State and Federal levels. This position must maintain a good working knowledge of operations of all systems to enable positive input in maintaining and handling the assets and have a solid understanding of emergency response and spill response activities.

Key Accountabilities

Lead team to deliver safe, compliant and reliable operations by setting clear expectations and adhering to plans and policies.

Ensure DOT (Operator Qualification), OSHA, environmental, emergency response, skills, and company required training is completed on time by all team members.

Handle area security inspections, HSSE, and hazard identification.

Maintain regulatory compliance with DOT, OSHA, State, Local, and BP requirements.

Responsible for handling financial performance within plan.

Lead and supervise the schedule and completion of maintenance, operations, and damage prevention tasks and repairs.

Ensure measurement and ticketing is performed per guidelines and procedures.

Ensure all incidents are reported and investigated in a timely manner.

Implement Minimum Operations Expectations for Operating Leaders as a foundational baseline to guide daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual activities.

Manage a distributed multi-skilled workforce of 14 Non-Union employees.

Available 24/7 for emerging issues that require immediate attention.

About You:

High school diploma or GED required.

Must be able to obtain a TWIC Card.

5+ years of experience leading and supervising front line workers in Oil and Gas Industry

Desirable Criteria

Understanding of equipment, reliability, and operational processes.

Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Business is preferred.

Experience, developing and handling budgets.

Experience with contractor management processes.

Strong Written and verbal communication skills. *Experience in the recognition, training and implementations of “Best Practices.” *Strong PC skills including Maximo, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Experience presenting and collaborating with all levels within and outside the company.

Experience in labor relations, including contract administration.

Emergency response experience.

Proven ability to manage multiple activities concurrently.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the growing demand for energy. We are looking for operations guides who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically sophisticated and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today! Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? $116,000.00 - $216,000.00 USD Annual

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



