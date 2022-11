Job summary

bp Shipping maintains a team of internal auditors reporting to the OMS & Audit Manager.



This role is ship-based & office-based. Ships are attended for internal audits whenever possible. If attending in person is not possible for any reason, audits are carried out remotely.



What the successful candidate will be doing:

Undertakes internal compliance audits on oil tankers and gas carriers managed by bp shipping (a part of Trading & Shipping).

Undertakes training of crew members on board vessels and remotely.

Supports the HSE department of T&S as required.

This is a local package role based in Singapore

Key accountabilities

Undertake internal audits on board bp-managed ships for the purpose of confirming compliance with mandatory maritime standards including the ISM Code, the ISPS Code, the Maritime Labour Convention, and ISO 14001:2015.

Support compliance with shipping’s Local Operating Management System (LOMS) both on board and ashore.

Assist with developing a focused training programme for delivery on board vessels based on perceived risk and bp’s aims and ambitions.

Support office-centred annual OMS Gap Assessments and self-verification activity.

In partnerships with Subject Matter Experts (SME), develop and deliver targeted, risk-based HSE training to sea staff and shore staff for the purpose of delivering proactive risk mitigation and building resilience. Subjects covered include: Control of Work Process safety Docmap/Safety management system (SMS) LSA/FFA documented material Health & hygiene Environmental standards, aims and ambitions ‘Who we are’, Ethics & Compliance, cyber security & ABC.

Support management and development of LOMS procedures, guidance information, etc.

Undertake special projects (for example, development of HSE-related documentation, including training manuals).

Support the Marine Incident Investigation team.

Support Marine Superintendents and HSE Advisor through duties such as Navigational Assessments.

Candidates shall have recent experience of acting in a senior position on board a bp-operated oil tanker or gas carrier.

Candidates will be required to travel at short notice to global locations without a fixed return schedule.

Candidates shall preferably have experience of the application of maritime codes and standards on board ships.

Safety - Follow the requirements specified in Shipping’s LOMS and contribute to the delivery of safe, compliant and reliable operations.

Respect - Adhere to the Code of Conduct and applicable laws and regulations wherever you are.

Excellence - Learn and apply the best practices of bp, act with professionalism and strive for excellent execution.

Courage - Always aim to do the right thing based on bp's rules and standards and respond to challenges with resilience and reason.

One Team - Engage the trust of others by delivering on your accountabilities and standing by reasoned decisions.

Able to build enduring capability and to share expertise and learning within the team and among key stakeholders.

A good influencer with skills in advising and coaching others.

Commitment to continuous improvement.

Approachable, good listener.

Lead auditor qualification in one or more standards.

Strong IT and analytical skills.

Candidates shall be issued with certificates of competency as senior deck or engineering officers (Second Officer, Second Engineer and above). If a candidate is not already qualified as an internal ISM auditor, relevant training will be provided by bp prior to an auditor starting in the position.Who we are (Values & Behaviours): the following are essential for this role:Candidates should note that, on average (when travel restrictions permit), it should be expected that an auditor will spend approximately 4-6 months of the year travelling and visiting ships/offices and the remainder working from bpS offices#LI-onsite