OMS Compliance & Audit Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for co-ordinating activities of a team to provide advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.



Job Description:

The Operating Management System (OMS) and Self-Verification (SV) Advisor provides connectivity for the site with the OMS and SV processes from within the Health, Safety, Environment and Carbon team. Strategically, this role participates in OMS and SV processes to ensure conformance with regulations and Group practices. They provide advice, direct support, and mentoring regarding the systems approach to managing our operation. The overall goal is to promote understanding of the systems that allow for complete implementation, with sustainability. The role directly supports and facilitates Group audits. Collaboration with other entities within the Group and business to support development of gap closure plans to systematically eliminate our risks and strengthen our risk barriers. Manages the compliance reporting tool working with business SMEs and task owners to ensure compliance tasks are initiated, assigned, and completed



Key Accountabilities

Lead the implementation of the Operating Management System (OMS) to maintain conformance for the priority elements of the OMS system at the Whiting Refinery.

Engages the refinery extended leadership team to support Self Verification (SV) auditing activities throughout the business to assure that operational requirements are being met.

Provides high level accounting of the site OMS barriers and element health to the refinery leadership team, advising of noted changes and level of conformance by organizing regular management reviews.

Aid in navigating the Performance Improvement Cycle (PIC) and OMS compliance when interacting with OMS element owners and gatekeepers.

Update and maintain the Local Operating Management System (LOMS) documents and links, in line with controlled document policies.

Monitor the annual action plans, site improvement plan (SIP).

Aligns activities with the relevant business areas and stakeholders to drive SV events.

Mentors SV teams and takes/leads SV as directed.

Regularly reports status of SV activities.

Coordinates the Health, Safety, Environment and Carbon (HSE&C) relevant Group Audit activities within the refinery and supports the local business in preparing, executing and follow up of audits if needed. Also, responsible for the action closure process of Group Audit actions and reports status to HSE&C Management.

Collaborates with the central bp HSE&C OMS & SV Advisors to establish best practice.

Lead the management of the compliance reporting tool, CTM.



Essential Education

Bachelor or Masters Degree in a relevant field required, (preferences towards technical/legal fields).

4+ years manufacturing experience, variety of roles to best demonstrate the multi-discipline challenges when supporting the site including compliance experience; preferably in oil/gas conforming to OSHA, WISHA, EPA standards.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. This role works collaboratively and must form strong working relationships across the refinery and the greater bp Production and Operations structure.

Experience with management systems, e.g. OMS

Ability to work self-directed and identify activities in support of overall goals.

4 years minimum supporting Process Safety, Operations, Engineering, Maintenance, Projects, Safety, Environmental or Incident Management



Desirable criteria

Operational experience in Safety and Environmental fields

Project management and process management experience.

Experience conducting audits

Experience collaborating cross functionally on the creation of gap closure plans with salaried professionals.

Experience leading or participating in incident investigations and knowledge of incident reporting tools.

Demonstrated safety culture attitude: Learns why mistakes occur and responds supportively



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



