The OMS Coordinator is a member of the Plant Quality & OMS Team and responsible for all End to End OMS activities in the plant; specifically,
This is site-based position located in Gemlik plant, Bursa.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!
Very good command in English both written and spoken.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.