Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The OMS Coordinator is a member of the Plant Quality & OMS Team and responsible for all End to End OMS activities in the plant; specifically,

Supporting Lubricants organization for ISO and other quality management certifications.

Responsible for TS EN ISO/IEC 17025 standart accreditation.

Supporting OMS & Quality Manager for management of Internal and External Audit process.

This is site-based position located in Gemlik plant, Bursa.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Key accountabilities:

Management of OMS process in Castrol TUCA Organization

Manage and keep updated the Local OMS

Support OMS & Quality Manager to ensure compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TS 16949, OHSAS 18001, ISO 27001 and customer specific requirements.

Supervise related compliance documentation of the management system by ensuring that each location/department updates existing procedures and develops new ones when required

Support local process management based on the ISO, legal or stakeholder requirements

Organize and lead the Management Review process for Lubricant Turkey with OMS&Quality Manager

Provide to up to date OMS Online system and organise system usage training for new comers

Participate to European OMS audits as for annual European OMS Audit Plan

Participate in the European OMS network with federal work, peer assists, projects, etc

Development and maintenance of operating standards and procedures

Participate regularly in Quality & HSSE meetings to present and agree OMS related topics/programs with OMS & Quality Manager

Launch corrective-/preventive-/improvement- actions within the frame of OMS and ISO standard requirements, audit findings and business improvement programs.

Management of TSE Product Certification Process & coordination with related groups

Take responsiblity for OEM related topics as aligned with OMS & Quality Manager

Education & Experience:

Engineering degree preferable Chemical Engineering or Chemistry

Very good command in English both written and spoken.

Min 5 years experience in the industry with similar complexity

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

Effective Influence & Communication skill,

Experienced and competent in leadership, training, human relations, industrial relations, organizational development, performance management

Analytical skill and sound financial understanding

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with teams and networks and influence at many levels in the organization

Strong skills in problem solving and anticipate and manage changes as well as tensions

Knowledge of industrial relations and legal basics (relevant regulations & Labor law)

Computer Literacy in MS Office especially Excel, Word and Power Point

SAP /ERP knowledge, Also knowledge of ISO TS 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OSHAS 18001.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



