Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The OMS Coordinator is a member of the Plant Quality & OMS Team and responsible for all End to End Operating Management System activities in the plant. Specifically, supporting Lubricants organization for ISO/IATF and other quality management certifications.

Responsible for TS EN ISO 9001/IATF 16949 and TS EN ISO 17025 standart accreditation.

Supporting OMS & Quality Manager for management of Internal and External Audit process, audit preperation and leadership for other related teams.

This is site-based position located in Gemlik Plant, Bursa.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

About the role:

This role will have the opportunity to:

Management of Operating Management System process in Castrol TUCA Organization

Manage and keep updated the Local OMS and always align with global OMS

Lead all other management systems and projects used across the plant, carry out improvement efforts, and research and develop new system implementations

Support OMS & Quality Manager to ensure compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TS 16949, OHSAS 18001, ISO 27001 and Customer Specific Requirements

Supervise related compliance documentation of the management system by ensuring that each location/department updates existing procedures and develops new ones when required

Support local process management based on the ISO, legal or stakeholder requirements

Organize and lead the Management Review process for Lubricant Turkey with OMS&Quality Manager

Provide to up to date OMS Online system and organise system usage training for new comers

Participate to European OMS audits as for annual European OMS Audit Plan

Participate in the European OMS network with federal work, peer assists, projects, etc.

Development and maintenance of operating standards and procedures

Participate regularly in Quality & HSSE meetings to present and agree OMS related topics/programs with OMS & Quality Manager

Launch corrective-/preventive-/improvement- actions within the frame of OMS and ISO standard requirements, audit findings and business improvement programs

Management of TSE Product Certification Process & coordination with related groups

Lead all OEM processes, system inputs, and monitoring of supplier management systems

Be responsible for quality and performance management in OEM processes, custormer requirements, and distribute relevant issues to all concerned departments

Take responsiblity for OEM related topics as aligned with OMS & Quality Manager



Job Experience & Expertise:

University degree in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering or related Engineering Departments

Min 5 years experience in the industry with similar complexity (OEM experience is preferred)

It would be essential that the role have:

Very excellent command on written and verbal in English,

Self-motivated and result oriented mindset,

Good interpersonal skills and able to work in a team environment,

Effective Influence & Communication skill,

Experienced and competent in leadership, training, human relations, industrial relations, organizational development, performance management,

Analytical skill and sound financial understanding,

Strong skills in problem solving and anticipate and manage changes as well as tensions,

Knowledge of industrial relations and legal basics (relevant regulations & Labor law),

Computer Literacy in MS Office,

SAP/ERP knowledge, also knowledge of ISO TS 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.